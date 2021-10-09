Ask the Mary Sues: Who Should Perform the Next Bond Film Song?

After a long pandemic delay, audiences can finally view the 25th film in the James Bond series: No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 features a moody new track from Billie Eilish, who at 18 is the youngest singer to ever tackle a Bond theme song. And she delivers, with the haunting, gorgeous “No Time To Die”:

Bond themes have varied over the years, from the seductive torch songs of Shirley Bassey to the rock n’ roll riffs of The Wings and Duran Duran to Lulu’s funky earworm “The Man With the Golden Gun” (a personal favorite of mine):

Naturally, this had us thinking about the allure of the James Bond theme song, and which musical artists we’d like to see tackle the genre. Here are our picks for the folks we’d like to see tackle a Bond song:

Kaila Hale-Stern:

It may not seem like the first match-up to spring to mind, but the word deserves—nay, needs—to know what Dolly Parton would do with James Bond. Now I will never be able to actually stop thinking about this. And while we’re on the subject of great American songstresses, what about Stevie Nicks, who apparently loves Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz as much as we do? “It appeared to be a mutual love fest between Mr. Bond and the Gold Dust Woman,” said a source when they met, and yet. AND YET!

Dan Van Winkle:

I want Radiohead to finally get the Bond theme spot they so clearly dream of, after submitting not one but two songs for Spectre, only to have them both rejected for different reasons. One was a preexisting song (“Man of War”) that Thom Yorke once described as an homage to Bond themes, and the second was “Spectre,” which is itself a great example of exactly why Radiohead would be perfect for this gig. I’m sure they’ve moved on by now, but it would just fit so well that it’s one of those things where it comes to mind and you’re like, “Wait, they haven’t yet?”

Chelsea Steiner:

When Amy Winehouse died of an accidental overdose in 2011 at the young age of 27, the world was robbed of decades of music from the brilliant songstress. Winehouse’s rich timbre and powerhouse vocals made her an absolute standout, and her retro sound would have been absolutely perfect for a James Bond theme. In fact, Winehouse and her longtime collaborator Mark Ronson recorded a theme for Quantum of Solace, which was ultimately rejected after delays due to Winehouse’s substance abuse struggles. The producers ultimately when with the Jack White and Alicia Keyes duet “Another Way To Die”.

While I’ll always be sad that Winehouse never got to make her own Bond song, I would love to see what Celeste would do with a Bond theme. The stunning singer evokes the spirit of Winehouse, and is sure to become a massive star.

Rachel Leishman:

I would like Leon Bridges to take a try at a Bond song. Back in the olden days of James Bond, the smooth tones of singers like Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, Tom Jones, and more have taken a spin with Bond and Bridges has a similar vibe to me. Having him do a Bond song? Inspiring.

Alyssa Shotwell:

Janelle Monae hasn’t done it yet right? I pick her if not.

Who would you like to see perform the next Bond theme song? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Tina Rowden/Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]