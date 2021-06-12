Disney+ and Marvel’s latest miniseries Loki promises a deep dive into Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief. Loki is a complicated villain turned anti-hero who, after a decade in the MCU, is finally getting his own leading role. And much like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this miniseries focuses on a fan-favorite character that has largely been underserved in the Marvel cinematic universe.

It’s a smart use of Marvel’s seemingly infinite resources and their insanely talented and ever-growing ensemble cast. As Marvel’s Phase Four continues, audiences can expect several more series that will highlight older characters and introduce the next generation of superheroes. There’s the Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner, Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, and Armor Wars with Don Cheadle. There’s also the untitled Wakanda series in the works, which will see Danai Gurira reprise her role as Okoye.

This naturally had us wondering which supporting MCU characters should get their own spinoff series. Here’s what we want to watch in the future.

Chelsea Steiner:

I love a comic relief character, and nobody is funnier than the dynamic duo of Korg and Miek. One is a big blue rock monster voiced by Taika Waititi, the other a squeaking insect with knives for hands. Korg and Miek made their big screen debut in Thor: Ragnarok and reappeared in Avengers: Endgame, where they were playing video games and drinking beer alongside a depressed Thor. Honestly, I’m all in on the adventures of these two, perhaps a road trip series across America, or prequel about how they became friends. One thing is for sure: Korg and Miek will return in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Kaila Hale-Stern:

There were rumors that we might have a kind of “fun X-Files” show starring America’s Sweetheart Jimmy Woo at one point. A tweet about it went so viral that there was even a formal pitch made, but we haven’t heard much since. I need it known that this is everything I want from the universe. Even better, let Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo break away from his law enforcement background and become a freelance private detective in the superhero/villain realm. Darcy (Kat Dennings) could join up as his sometime partner/scientific advisor. Charming shenanigans ensue. Marvel, call me.

Princess Weekes:

In the spirit of WandaVision, I think that James Rhodes and Nebula deserve their own spin-off series. One of my favorite small dynamics in Endgame was the one between them. There was a level of trust, an intimacy that was really compelling to me. Plus, as two people bound together through Tony Stark, I’m sure there would be a lot to discuss. There is trauma, loss, disability discussions that could be had there and also more Don Cheadle is never a bad thing.

Lyra Hale:

America Chavez deserves her own series. And the thought has been put out there. Apparently something has been in development since 2019, but nothing so far. Hopefully her introduction in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness impresses the studio execs and they move forward with a show of her own. Plus, we need that Latinx representation in the MCU and we need it now!

Rachel Leishman:

Rocket Raccoon is one of my favorite characters in the entire Marvel world so yes, I would like it if he got his own standalone show. Especially because we’ve only really gotten to see him shine with the Guardians of the Galaxy and briefly in Avengers: Endgame on his own. Even then, he still didn’t have that much time as a star. Let my little favorite weapon have his moment!

Who do you think should their own Marvel miniseries? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Marvel)

