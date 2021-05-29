Ask the Mary Sues: What Are Your 5 Perfect Movies?

If your friend group is anything like ours, few topics dominate the conversation quite like our pop culture favorites. Who among us doesn’t maintain an ever-updating list of top films, television series, books, games, etc. Recently, the conversation around movies is making the rounds on social media (honestly when isn’t it) with folks listing what they consider to be their five perfect movies.

Five perfect films:

Raiders of The Lost Ark Apocalypse Now Last Picture Show The Apartment Goodfellas https://t.co/9w2vpjjv19 — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) May 26, 2021

I love the designation of “perfect” in this context. We’re not talking about the best films we’ve ever seen, or the most critically acclaimed. And since perfection is an ever-moving target, out picks are sure to change as the years go on. Plus, everyone’s definition of perfection is entirely subjective. For some, the perfect movie may not be the best film ever, but the film they most enjoy watching. Or it may be their go-to comfort movie when they’re feeling down.

It’s been fascinating to see what films keep coming up on people’s lists. Usual suspects like Back to the Future, The Princess Bride, and Goodfellas show up, as do more modern picks like The Dark Knight and Parasite. Each list is a window into someone’s personality, their likes and dislikes, and their sensibility. We had a tough time whittling down our picks, so we added some honorable mentions because who can stop at just five?

Dan Van Winkle:

Back to the Future

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Matrix

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Jurassic Park

Rachel Leishman:

American Psycho

I, Tonya

Zodiac

Rocketman

Inside Llewyn Davis

Honorable mentions: Hell or High Water, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Kaila Hale-Stern:

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Shakespeare in Love

Donnie Darko

Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Skyfall

Honorable mention: Clueless, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Do the Right Thing, Spirited Away, Blade Runner.

Briana Lawrence:

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Promare

Mortal Kombat (the 90s one)

Adolescence of Utena

Office Space

Chelsea Steiner:

Singin’ in the Rain

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Beetlejuice

Death Becomes Her

Ghostbusters

Honorable mentions: The Manchurian Candidate (1962), The Long Kiss Goodnight, Working Girl, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Josie and the Pussycats. Oh, and Titanic (shut up it’s perfect).

Vivian Kane:

Jurassic Park

Paddington 2

Scream

The Fugitive

10 Things I Hate About You

Honorable Mentions: Birds of Prey, Ready or Not, Drop Dead Gorgeous, That Thing You Do

What makes your cut for 5 perfect movies? Let us know in the comments!

(image: 20th Century Fox)

