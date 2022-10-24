Arya Stark Adds Season 8 To Her List Of Names

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has shared her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting that she has her own reservations about the ending.

At the time of its release, fans were analyzing and over-analyzing the main cast’s faces to try and get a sense of what they thought of the show’s final season. While most of the cast remained tight-lipped or publicly positive about Season 8, three years on, some of the actors are starting to open up a bit more.

During a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, discussed how she had rewatched the show recently, this time as a viewer rather than a star.

“You know, I rewatched it all recently, it definitely fell off at the end.” she admitted. “But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story.”

Williams isn’t the first Thrones actor to share their honest opinions over the controversial final season. Conleth Hill, aka Varys, has also revealed his frustrations at how his character was written in the latter seasons, claiming his character “become more peripheral”.

“That’s fine,” he said. “It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating.”

On the other end of the spectrum, fan favorite Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, has been more positive about of the finale in the face of backlash from the fans.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

