Artists Blast Drawing Tablet Company For Using AI-Generated Art in Its Marketing

The future of art is under direct attack. The use of AI as a way to generate art puts real creatives at risk, so you would think that a company that caters and sells to such artists would have nothing to do with it, but you would be wrong.

Artists are mad—and rightfully so—as Wacom, the company that creates tools that allow you to create digital art easily, has used AI-generated art in its marketing. I myself am the owner of a Wacom tablet and stylus to aid my photography editing work so to see Wacom blatantly use AI is frankly insulting and also so stupid. The company released a promotional image featuring one of its tablets aiming to target people looking for new tools heading into the new year and the artwork is… well let’s just say it’s not real art.

Wacom’s AI art

The image features an illustration of a Chinese dragon to welcome in the Year of the Dragon but upon closer inspection, there is something a little ‘off’ about this mythical beastie. There are several very obvious errors in the design that no artist would have made, which raised the very strong suspicion that it was created by AI. That’s one way to piss off your entire market audience.

Artists are already fearful for the future of their careers and their earning opportunities as AI-generated art has started to invade all aspects of our lives. What we don’t want to see is businesses that create tools for us going ahead and utilizing such methods to create marketing material. Wacom literally exists for and because of artists, so to use a tool that places artists’ careers at risk—and that also only works by looking at and copying existing artwork without allowing those artists to receive any compensation or even exposure—is just ridiculous.

Many artists took to social media to express their disgust toward the company, pointing out that Wacom has plenty of money to afford to pay for real artists in the first place.

One artist shared their disbelief at the company on Twitter/X.

Wacom is using AI generated slop to promote their drawing tablet. Why would someone who prompts an AI machine need to purchase a tablet? You know, that you DRAW and PAINT with? @wacom you should be ashamed. With all of the money y’all make, you couldn’t hire an artist for this??? https://t.co/moZB3pYbr4 — Megan (they/them) (@meganroseruiz) January 6, 2024

They broke down the issue on TikTok (crossposted to X) pointing out all the issues in the design that caught their attention and alerted them to the fact the image was most likely AI-generated.

For anyone having a difficult time understanding why the images that @wacom posted are AI generated, I broke it down here. pic.twitter.com/y6K29Hfhd5 — Megan (they/them) (@meganroseruiz) January 6, 2024

Another artist who has worked with Wacom in the past was upset to see that a company that once gave her work a platform would stoop to this.

Having my work featured in Wacom Intuos campaigns was one of my favorite early career memories. Seeing this has been heartbreaking. https://t.co/g1cvLfXrjX — Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) January 6, 2024

One artist proved how quick it would be to fix some of the issues with the design, posting a side-by-side and claiming that fixing the design only took them 30 minutes.

just to show you how disgusting you are @wacom pic.twitter.com/mwjamFJg8e — ワンワン (@angiewolfartist) January 7, 2024

Some point out that the company should be fighting against the proliferation of AI art, not capitalizing on it and thereby devaluing the work of the people who buy its products.

Wacom using AI is the wildest so far, they stand to lose the most from AI images. Who is going to buy your tablets if industry artists dwindle and kids grow up believing the art process is an inconvenience? They should be fighting tooth and nail against AI — la la lyssa ?CR Spoilers (@lalalyssh) January 6, 2024

This X user pointed out that there are other companies out there that create similar products without all this baggage.

I'll say it again. When you buy wacom you're paying a premium just for the brand name.



Huion and XPPen have come out with tablets of equal quality at a fraction of the price. It's 2024 and wacom hasn't realized that they're not the only tablet on the market anymore. fuck wacom — Katsudon ? VGEN (@itsKatsudon) January 7, 2024

Though the company has deleted the posts in an attempt to cover up this embarrassment, as we all know, the internet is forever. The threat of AI in the world of writing, art, entertainment, and many other creative endeavors is real and this shoot-yourself-in-the-foot blunder by Wacom proves it.

