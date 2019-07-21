The Arrowverse Reveals New Cast and Teases Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

The Arrowverse announced some major cast additions and departures at San Diego Comic Con this weekend. The ever expanding verse is adding some new faces, many of whom were introduced to audiences at the show’s panels on Saturday at San Diego Comic Con. Entertainment Weekly also debuted new cover photos showcasing the heroes of the Arrowverse.

Arrow adds Russian Doll’s Charlie Barrett in the new series regular role of John Diggle Jr., or JJ, who will be joining the flash forward crew in the Star City of the future. The Flash has cast their newest villain, Bloodwork, with Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy. Bloodwork is an old friend of Caitlin’s that pushes the blinds of science way too far.

New Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased a season of “thrill and chills” of which Bloodwork will be a major part. Meanwhile, at the Batwoman panels, the producers were tight lipped about the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event but shared that none other than original 60s Robin Burt Ward would be joining the event.

Over on Supergirl we got all sorts of news including a look at Kara’s new suit!

For the cast, we’ll be seeing two new faces. Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) as DC Character Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata), who may drive a season arc focused on the dangers of technology and Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) as original character William Dey, a cynical new reporter who will clash with Kara’s idealism.

Also signing on will be Megan Rath, sister of Brainiac V actor Jesse Rath, who will play a female Brainy! Supergirl will be saying some goodbyes this year too, as Mehcad Brooks (James Olson) will leave the series mid-season. Brooks shared that he worked with the writers to make sure it was a “gracious exit.” “There’s the missing black male in America,” Brooks shared, “one day here and one day gone. So we wanted to do something that was a lot more gracious than that.”

No word on if Jimmy Olson’s exit will be a casualty of the Crisis but Brooks says his run on the show has “been the time of my life.” But we’ll also see some returns to National City. Jeremy Jordan will be back some time this season as Wynn and, most exciting, Jon Cryer is back from the dead to play Lex Luthor starting with the Crisis event.

We’ll have more Arrowverse coverage with interviews and teases from the casts coming this week!

(image: The CW)

