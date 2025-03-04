Armie Hammer wanted a gay relationship because, get this, ‘women are the worst’

Armie Hammer is like a bad smell—he just won’t go away no matter how much you hold your nose.

Recommended Videos

Really, Hammer shouldn’t still be a public figure by this point. In 2021 he was accused of rape and abuse by a number of women. The allegations were shocking, to say the least, and they remained embedded in the public imagination for quite some time. Leaked text messages implied that Hammer had a cannibal fetish, and it was all desperately discomforting.

Yet Hammer got away with it. Though his Hollywood career did more or less end, he was never charged with any crime. There wasn’t enough evidence. Now he’s rebranded himself as a hard-done-by victim of “cancel culture” who spews nonsense into a microphone all day. Today’s nonsense is about how awful women are and how gay men have it so much easier than straight ones. Yes, really.

“Women are the worst,” Hammer said on his obnoxiously named Armie HammerTime Podcast. “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy. Like, so easy.” Then he relayed in detail about how he hooked up with men over Grindr. “You get up and you go to the bathroom, you get a blowjob, and you come back, and you’re like, ‘What was that?’ So I was like, you know what? I’m gonna give this a try…maybe this actually works for me.” Spoiler alert: it didn’t.

Hammer did eventually meet someone he thought “could work” for him, but was distracted by his beard and his height. “I remember I started making out with him. And I just remember being like, ‘God, beards. I get why women like it when you shave. This thing is f***ing rough.” He continued, “I put my arms around him, and I was like, oh my god. And these shoulders are so wide. He’s so big. Like, he’s almost my height. Like, this is so strange. And it did, physically, for me, absolutely nothing. Not even a twitch…. And then I remember, like, we were, like, making out, and it was kinda getting hotter and heavier.” Hammer stopped the action before it got any further.

Hammer has major issues with women

It’s clear from the podcast that Hammer has learned absolutely nothing from his years of Hollywood exile. He’s already admitted to having a negative attitude towards women, saying in an interview with Louis Theroux just last month that he treated them like, “bags of dope with skin on them.” He explained that he would end up “love bombing” girlfriends and then dumping them, only to do the same with other women. “I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I’m not angry,” he rambled. “A**hole behavior, there’s no way around that… Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a dick. That’s not illegal.”

However the specter of allegations of very much illegal things still hangs over Hammer’s head, and it should. Nothing he’s done post losing his career has indicated he has a healthy attitude to women—the exact opposite in fact. If only he would go away and stop reminding us how common those attitudes are among wealthy, privileged men.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy