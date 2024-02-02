Okay WHAT Does That Post-Credits Scene in ‘Argylle’ MEAN!?

Sometimes, a movie wraps everything up with a little bow. That movie is not Argylle. The latest film from Matthew Vaughn leaves us with a lot of questions that we need answers to. Like right now, I need to know what this post-credits scene means.

In a movie filled with twists and turns, the post-credits scene sure was a twist. Argylle, which tells us the story of Elly Conway’s (Bryce Dallas Howard) spy novel and her own real-life spy adventure, has plenty of easter eggs to Vaughn’s own spy franchise. Still, with all the reveals and secrets we learn along the way, the post-credits scene really sets up a lot more questions for fans of Vaughn’s work.

Spoilers for Argylle lie ahead and you won’t want to make Argylle mad by spoiling yourself.

After the reveal that the real Agent Argylle was Elly all along (or rather Agent Rachel Kylle), the movie ends with Elly/Rachel remembering her life as a spy and getting to still write the end of the Argylle book series. During her final book reading, she sees a man in the back of the room who looks like the Argylle from her book (Henry Cavill) and insinuates that she has some questions for him.

A cliffhanger all on its own, it then leads into the post-credits scene that will have you wondering what universe we’re in. At a pub called “The King’s Man,” 20 years earlier, a young man is at the bar, asking for a Cosmopolitan but he only wants “the twist.” That man? Aubrey Argylle—the name of the character played by Cavill. The scene then fades out into a poster of Argylle that says “Book One the Movie” meaning that we might be getting a movie about the origin of Agent Argylle that is set in the Kingsman universe but instead of a tailor’s shop, it’s a pub?

So now there are about a million questions I have.

So is Argylle a Kingsman?

My main question is simply: Does Kingsman exist in Rachel/Elly’s world and did she make up a pub-based version of them for her novels? Because then that would probably get her in trouble with the real Kingsman and Statesmen. Or is this pub still part of their tailoring business and they just branched out so that other cities could also join the Kingsman team?

While the post-credits scene was “20 years earlier,” we don’t actually know when this movie was set. So is that supposed to be 2004? Is Argylle set in some different time that we didn’t get explained? (There is some evidence of that!) All of these questions have left me begging Matthew Vaughn to make a second Argylle film so I can just understand how the Kingsman plays into this!

