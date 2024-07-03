Jungkook and Jimin Are Taking Armys All Around the World With ‘Are You Sure?!’

Do you already miss Jungkook and Jimin from BTS? Then don’t miss out on their new reality show, Are You Sure?! as you await their return. Join the duo as they travel around the world, from South Korea to the United States!

Recommended Videos

Specifically, Jungkook and Jimin will be traveling through New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan. Maybe you don’t have any grand travel plans this summer, but Jungkook and Jimin will be bringing you along to great places through their reality show, which will be a Disney+ exclusive.

Are You Sure?! will be available for ARMYs to watch starting August 8, 2024, on Disney+.

We’re going on an adventure with Jimin and Jungkook!

Most ARMYs will be excited to see the dynamic between Jungkook and Jimin as they go to parts unexplored. This isn’t the first time BTS has had a travel reality show. BTS: Bon Voyage, which started in 2016, aired for a total of four seasons.

All seven members of the group traveled around the world while participating in various activities and games. We’ve seen the members in moments out of their comfort zone a lot of times, but their reactions to the situation have always been fun to watch. V notably got lost in Sweden at one point but was happily seen twirling around. Jungkook pretended to be a busker in Malta and won the hearts of people with his cover of “Paper Hearts” by Tori Kelly.

At some point, the group even went camping in New Zealand and got to see their frustrations with living momentarily in the wild. Are You Sure?! won’t feature all the members of BTS, but it’s enough for fans who’ve been missing the group since their hiatus.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy