Are We Getting The Book of Boba Fett Season 2?

The Book of Boba Fett debuted in between The Mandalorian season 2 and 3, serving as the perfect spin-off series to finally answer that big Mando question: How the hell is Boba Fett still alive? Turns out Fett has been busy since the Empire collapsed, gradually biding his time before taking over Tatooine’s biggest criminal enterprise.

The first season for Fett’s series has certainly given Star Wars fans plenty of backstory for the oft-mysterious bounty hunter. Now, some viewers are wondering whether a second season is on the way. Here’s what we know so far about The Book of Boba Fett’s future.

Will there be a Boba Fett season 2?

There’s no official word yet on whether The Book of Boba Fett will get a season 2 release. But Disney hasn’t entirely ruled out the idea either. Temuera Morrison, the actor behind Boba Fett in the spin-off series, told Express in July 2021 that he’ll happily take the role as it comes to him. But future Fett appearances are not set in stone with Disney and Lucasfilm.

“I think they’ll have to consider some things… The tree is still growing,” the actor said. “They’ll probably want to test the waters first, there’s been no talk about it.”

Those waters may be rough, as The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t been without its controversies. The Guardian found Fett’s return from the Sarlacc pit “improbable,” arguing the series “systematically [takes] apart everything that ever made him the coolest and most mysterious character in a galaxy far, far away.”

PopCulture.com, meanwhile, pointed out that some fans think Fett’s relationship with the Tusken Raiders reeks of a “white savior archetype” that merely adds tragic window dressing to the bounty hunter’s tale. And while the Tusken Raiders are otherwise treated with respect, dignity, and admiration by the spin-off’s narrative, Fett’s relationship with them is far from nuanced. They really do serve as a backdrop for the man’s post-Empire resurrection.

So while The Book of Boba Fett could certainly see a season 2, the full first season will have to win over concerned fans first. And that may be easier said than done.

(Image: Lucasfilm)

