Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Dating—And No One Saw It Coming

Over the past few years, both Avril and Tyga have attracted a lot of public attention over the years. From Avril not being Avril anymore and apparently being called Melissa, to Tyga controversially dating Kylie Jenner. The pair seem to have had their fair share of raised eyebrows.

However, fans are in a frenzy after the pair were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week, but are the two just friends, or are they actually a couple?

Are Tyga and Avril Lavigne dating?

It seems so. According to Page Six, the pair were spotted kissing while hanging out together at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (February 6). The two were attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party and seemed very cozy indeed. They held hands, kissed, and neither of them could stop smiling.

We had suspected something was going on, though, as the two had been spotted out together on multiple occasions, having dinner dates from late February, and even apparently attending a party hosted by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

We’re yet to see where this romance goes, but we will certainly keep our eyes peeled.

Who else has the couple dated?

Avril’s ex-fiance, Mod Sun, who popped the question in front of the Effiel Tower (awkward), was said to be “absolutely devastated” by the end of their relationship. He confirmed that he was back on the market with this Instagram post only s week before Avril and Tgya were photographed kissing. The two were engaged for about a year after he got down on one knee but were together overall for almost two years.

The 38-year-old has been married twice. Her first husband was Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley. They were married for four years before they divorced in 2010. She married Chad Kroeger of Nickelback in 2013; they were married for two years.

Tyga’s dating history is where it gets complicated. This TikTok explains it pretty well, but essentially, he was first connected to Kylie Jenner in 2011 when she was 16 after he performed at her birthday party. The two were linked on and off from then on until 2017 when they separated for good.

But it doesn’t end there. Tyga and Rob Kardashian both had relationships, and babies, with model Black Chyna. Avril also dated Kylie’s older half-brother Brody Jenner back in 2011. The two were so serious that they attended Kim Kardashian’s first wedding to Kris Humphreys.

We’re not alone in thinking this pairing is … interesting to say the least

Fans have taken to social media to express their shock at the Girlfriend singer and Rack City rapper having a romance. We chose some of the best ones for your entertainment:

Everyone trying to figure out how Tyga and Avril Lavigne are dating: pic.twitter.com/ftLW7x5yVi — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 7, 2023

Tyga and Avril? 2023 really is full of surprises pic.twitter.com/J5k1WzYh8p — Lusey (@itsslusey) March 7, 2023

everyone opening to twitter to tyga and avril kissing pic.twitter.com/uayK1KTvhz — Dinithi (@adeedoes) March 7, 2023

Tyga and Avril Lavigne was not on my Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/cdrDQJrSmC — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 7, 2023

*Avril Lavigne and Tyga are officially dating*



me:pic.twitter.com/hcByF8e0YB — ? (@19oo97) March 7, 2023

(featured image: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

