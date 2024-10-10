Are ‘Throne of Glass’ and ‘ACOTAR’ related? Explained

Sarah J. Maas, are you pulling a Stephen King here? It’s no secret that all of the King of Horror’s books are connected to one another, bonded by The Dark Tower series. Are Maas’ Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses cut from the same multiversal cloth?

What’s the connection here?

Short and spoiler-free answer: there is indeed a connection. Long and spoiler filled answer: here goes… in the last book of the Throne of Glass series, Aelin falls through a rift or portal that links multiple worlds together. As Aelin is tumbling through the multiverse like a fantasy Dr. Strange, she starts picking up speed. If she doesn’t slow down, then she’s not gonna survive the impact with her home world of Erilea. Lucky for her, two familiar heroes show up to help. During her fall through dimensions, she encounters Rhysand and Feyre, the former which helps slow her fall so she can be safely deposited in her world in one piece… and not many.

Is ACOTAR the only series that Throne of Glass is connected to?

Nope, Throne of Glass is connected to more series! While Aelin is careening through dimensions, she sees a variety of sights. Far off worlds and unfamiliar cities. Unfamiliar to her, at least. The way one of the cities is described sounds eerily similar to Lunathion, i.e. Crescent City, the titular locale of the Crescent City series.

Does this mean ACOTAR and Crescent City are connected as well? Indeed it does! Close readers of Crescent City will notice that the Autumn King is described in a rather similar way to the fae of the Autumn Court, and it seems that the Valbaran Fae of Crescent City can trace their lineage back to Prythian! It’s all one big fae family!

