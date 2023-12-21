‘Aquaman 2’ Post-Credits Scene Explained

Aquaman has returned! Jason Momoa is back as Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, King of Atlantis. When the credits roll, you might be wondering if it’s safe to beat the traffic, so here’s the lowdown on the post-credits scene in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees Arthur take up his duties as king, juggling his life in Atlantis with his new job as a father. When Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) finds an ancient artifact called the Black Trident, he sets out to destroy Aquaman, forcing Arthur to team up with his half-brother and old rival Orm (Patrick Wilson). Aquaman and the Last Kingdom also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

The Aquaman 2 mid-credits scene, explained

At the end of Aquaman 2, Orm, enjoying his newfound freedom, decides to follow Arthur’s advice and try some cuisine from the surface world. Earlier in the film, Arthur tells Orm how good food on land is, describing things like cheeseburgers, pizza, and steak. Orm has obviously taken Arthur’s advice to heart, because after Arthur sets him free, he heads to a restaurant by the water and orders a cheeseburger.

The Aquaman 2 mid-credit scene returns to Orm’s new culinary adventure. He takes a bite. The cheeseburger is good! But then Orm sees a giant cockroach crawling across the table. It’s probably not a great sign that this restaurant is infested with cockroaches, but thanks to Arthur’s prank earlier in the film—in which he convinces Orm that roaches are “shrimp of the land”—Orm doesn’t mind. He picks up the roach, adds it to his burger, and takes another bite. He sighs, smiling happily. Bon appétit!

That’s it. That’s the whole mid-credits scene. It’s just a funny little gag at Orm’s expense.

Is there an Aquaman 2 post-credits scene?

Although there is a mid-credits scene in Aquaman 2, there’s no post-credits scene. So get out of that theater. Beat that traffic. Finish your Christmas shopping. Live your one wild and precious life! It’s what Aquaman would want.

