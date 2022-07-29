So … Which Batmans Exist in the DCEU Multiverse?

Ben Affleck will be returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa. This means that in the current DC movie universe, we’re up to three different versions of Batman running around many different Gotham Cities.

Firstly, we have Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who first appeared in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The character also appeared in Suicide Squad and both versions of Justice League. I actually have grown to appreciate Affleck’s Batman, especially in the Snyder Cut, where he is much less of an asshole to Diana during the course of the film. Despite having some of the weakest writing, Affleck does feel a lot like an older Batman. He has the jaw and F-boy energy for Bruce Wayne. He also had great banter with his Alfred (Jeremy Irons).

Then, we have Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Much like Joker, this version of the character exists in a separate canon from the DCEU. Matt Reeves, who directed the film, has discussed it being part of a trilogy, but it is also going to be part of its own shared universe, with two spinoff television series in development for HBO Max. One will be about the Penguin, and the other will somehow connect to Arkham.

Finally, there is Michael Keaton, who the made his mark on the role in 1989’s Batman and the ’92 sequel, Batman Returns. It was reported that he would appear as part of both The Flash movie and the upcoming Batgirl movie. Both have elements from the Snyder canon, but also have Keaton, as well. It is going to be quite a collaboration. Will future films bring back other versions of the character as DC expands into its own multiverse? We’ll have to wait and see.

Why this much Batman stuff? Well, unlike Marvel fatigue, as much as we keep saying there is a lot of Batman content, it has continued to pay off for Warner Bros. The Batman did well and has a lot of potential for the series. Plus, when it comes to the main universe, there is really no telling where that whole adventure is going to go. DC has been gripped by multiple scandals and they are trying to right that ship while still having Ezra Miller as the face of one of their films.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to open on March 17, 2023.

(via Polygon, featured image: Warner Bros.)

