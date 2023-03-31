Hell Yeah, AOC Doesn’t “Want To Share a Space” With Chaya Raichik (LibsofTikTok) Due to Her Transphobic Views

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more, she went ahead and absolutely roasted “author” and “journalist” Chaya Raichik, a.k.a. LibsofTikTok, a far right stochastic terrorist who uses her platform to incite violence against the LGBTQ+ community, but more often trans people.

In a hilarious video clip posted by actual journalist and queen Alejandra Caraballo, AOC can be seen “running into” Raichik and telling her that she doesn’t want to share the same space as her due to Raichik having severely transphobic views and helping to inspire her followers to call in bomb threats to several children’s hospitals. And I don’t blame AOC for dipping on Raichik because she’s a right-wing ghoul who loves to make queer people suffer.

.@AOC told Chaya Raichik aka libs of tiktok that she's transphobic straight to her face when she ran into her. pic.twitter.com/FKebaCmOiA — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 30, 2023

But, because I’m a fair person, unlike Raichik, I (unfortunately) scrolled through her Twitter account to get her side of the story. It seems like this interaction came about because Raichik was at the Capitol to file an ethics complaint against AOC for supposedly lying about her during a committee meeting. You must be wondering: Did AOC do anything that warrants a complaint being filed? Nope!

During a House committee meeting, AOC called Raichik out for lying about the Boston Children’s Hospital, which she absolutely did multiple times. According to the Washington Post, Raichik falsely claimed that the hospital performs hysterectomies on children, which they do not, as the hospital only performs that procedure to patients over the age of 18.

But, that didn’t stop Raichik from lying about it to her platform of millions, and because of that lie, the hospital received “hostile internet activity, phone calls, and harassing emails including threats of violence toward [their] clinicians and staff.” Raichik also made a similar accusation against Children’s National Hospital when she had a bizarre recorded phone call with two employees that the hospital said weren’t involved in patient care. So, I guess, to Raichik, it’s totally unethical to repeat her words and lies to a committee because it hurts her feelings? Sure.

This new interaction, however, was absolute gold because Raichik doesn’t deserve any respect or kindness because she’s built a career out of bullying and destroying the lives of queer people just trying to live their lives in peace. Honestly, AOC’s reaction says it all:

You bet I did. NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I.



Have a great day! ??️‍⚧️? https://t.co/yM2xMhAJ4H — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2023

Don’t let anyone tell you that you have to be kind to bigots because you don’t! Sometimes you gotta fight fire with shade!

