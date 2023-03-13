Tell me if this sounds familiar: a man steps out of line, sexually harasses a woman, and decides he’s the victim when facing the mildest consequences. It’s a tale as old as time, and it’s happening once again, this time with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s the situation: Some dumbass “comedian” named Alex Stein (and I use that word in the loosest of senses because this man is not funny, and the only set he could get is on Joe Rogan’s new bonehead stage in Austin for aggrieved conservatives) grossly harassed an elected federal official outside her workplace, the U.S. Capitol building. What he said is not only sexist but very very racist (and deeply stupid). Be warned. Per CNBC:

“She wants to kill babies but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC,” he catcalled to Ocasio-Cortez. “Look how sexy she looks in that dress. Oooh, I love it AOC. Hot, hot, hot like a tamale.”

The whole incident was filmed by Stein, since what he craves more than anything is attention because something is broken inside of him, and he thinks he can fill the void with a bunch of idiots cheering him on in the YouTube comments section. He’s wrong, but have you ever tried to talk a mean-spirited moron out of doing something they’re convinced they’re correct about, especially when they’re getting the attention they so desperately crave? Exactly.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not take her harassment lying down and let the world know about the harassment she endured. Per the above source:

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out Stein’s video of the encounter that same day, calling it a “deeply disgusting incident,” and that Stein was “clearly seeking extremist fame.” “I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “But I needed to catch a vote more than a case today.”

Here’s where it gets extra sh*tty. Ocasio-Cortez blocked Stein because you shouldn’t have to face harassment in any form. However, Ocasio-Cortez is an elected official and has faced consequences for blocking people from her official social media accounts before. Per CNBC:

[…]in November 2019, Ocasio-Cortez apologized to and settled a case with former Brooklyn assemblyman Dov Hikind, who sued her for blocking him on her @AOC Twitter account in response to critical replies to her tweets. In that case, Ocasio-Cortez lifted the block on Hikind, and said he “has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

The entire basis for the suit lies in the notion that elected public figures cannot block members of the public from their official social accounts, as it violates their first amendment rights, and dates back to the dark days, aka President Trump’s reign of terror in America. Per the above source:

In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court erased the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Trump had violated the First Amendment rights of the people he had blocked from his Twitter account while serving in the White House. The Supreme Court ordered the appeals court to dismiss the case as moot, because Trump by then was a private citizen.

If Ocasio-Cortez decides to fight the lawsuit, this would “reopen the legal argument about the rights of political figures to prevent certain individuals or groups from following them on social media platforms.” Personally, I hope she fights him in court on this. Screaming out that someone is a “big booty Latina” as Stein did at Ocasio-Cortez’s place of work is harassment, and he should have to go on record as defending his statement. Granted, the threshold for protected speech is high, but Ocasio-Cortez’s situation differs from Trump’s lawsuit, as the CNBC article points out. The interaction that led to the block happened in person first and not online, which could change the outcome.

Of course, these jags always tell on themselves. Per CNBC:

“I think ethically, AOC is kind of playing fast and loose,” Stein said. He also admitted, “Of course, I want to get her attention.”

There it is. He wanted her attention and sought her out in a high-conflict situation to get it. Isn’t this what it always boils down to? A man feels entitled to a woman’s attention? Only this idiot is using an expensive lawyer, publicly humiliating himself, and outing himself as a misogynist and a racist to get it.

It’s all very pathetic and unfair that he’s dragging Ocasio-Cortez into his circus of BS. Don’t worry about Stein, though. He leveraged the incident to get a show on Glen Beck’s network. Cool.

(featured image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

