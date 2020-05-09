comScore

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Visit Your Animal Crossing Island

AOC, you can have all the dodo codes you want.

By Chelsea SteinerMay 9th, 2020, 12:00 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) smiles during a press conference

Harvest your turnips and look alive: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is joining Animal Crossing: New Horizons and wants to visit your island! The popular politician showed off her Nintendo Switch on Twitter, and invited her followers to educate her about the game. As you know doubt know, Animal Crossing has been massively successful, thanks in no small part to the pandemic, which has forced us all to stay at home and escape into the critter-filled world.

AOC opened her DMs to get Dodo codes, and her 6.9 million Twitter followers responded in a big way, flooding her inbox with requests for island visits.

As AOC made her island visits, she learned more about the game, leaving people notes and just generally having a blast.

According to the Washington Post, AOC visited Justin Mirsky of New Rochelle, NY from her home base BoogieDown Island (I can’t). She brought pears, took some fruit, visited their city hall (nice) and left a message reading, “To Justin, mama, and family – Thank you for welcoming me to your lovely island. It is such an honor to visit your home away from home! – Alexandria from BoogieDown”:

The congresswoman is an avid gamer, who frequently plays League of Legends. She has also appeared on various Twitch streams to raise money for charity. This is the kind of relatable and wholesome content we’re used to getting from AOC, but because she is who she is, the haters came out in full force. Failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, a MAGA supporter who ran for Nancy Pelosi’s seat in the House, took to Twitter to rain on AOC’s good time.

But if you come at the queen you best not miss, and AOC shut her down with logic and facts. Because God forbid AOC have a life outside her job, am I right?

And lest you think the congresswoman is only tweeting and island-hopping, she is also delivering groceries to her constituents door to door. I have yet to see any republicans (or other dems for that matter) do the same:

(via Washington Post, image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

