Things We Saw Today: This Antlers Trailer Is Moody AF

Ever since The Americans wrapped its run in 2018, I’ve been waiting to see what Keri Russell does next. The actress (who inexplicably never won an Emmy or a Golden Globe for her stunning portrayal of Soviet agent Elizabeth Jennings) has since appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Zorii Bliss, a character I would have loved to see more of.

But Antlers promises to be a fitting showcase for Russell, who stars in the moody horror film directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass). The synopsis reads “A small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

The film is produced by Guillermo del Toro and is based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca. The visuals are stark and haunting, and the film looks like a terrific entry into the slow-burn horror canon. But more importantly, it looks like it will give us more of Keri Russell kicking ass.

Antlers hits theaters on April 17, 2020.

Syfy is adapting George Romero’s Day of the Dead into a new television series. (via Variety)

Check out Milla Jovovich’s massive sword in these Monster Hunter posters. (via io9)

China has banned the mobile game Plague Inc. due to the Coronavirus, so now what are we going to play while on lockdown?! (via THR)

Commence the crime spree! (JK definitely do not do this)

You can't get arrested on leap day bc the police computers only go up to Feb 28. — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) February 29, 2020 James Gunn shares that filming for The Suicide Squad has wrapped on Instagram. (via Collider)

Courtney Cox will star in a horror comedy for Starz that is sadly not a Gail Weathers solo vehicle. (via /Film)

Dig into the history of 30 Rock‘s “Leap Day William” episode. (via Vulture)

Happy Leap Day, Mary Suevians! Real life is for March!

