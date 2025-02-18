Another troll pulled a Sydney Sweeney no-no and it proves how much we still have to learn from ‘Barbie’

It is like clockwork: A woman goes to a red carpet with her glam done and then takes a picture without make-up on. After, some jabroni online says she is “catfishing.” Rinse, wash, repeat.

Often, this happens with some of the most beautiful women in the entertainment business and highlights the unrealistic beauty standards continually forced on women. This time, it has happened yet again to Sydney Sweeney. The Anyone But You star is known for how beautiful she is. And yet many online see pictures of her that were captured by paparazzi or photos of her with no make-up on and think they can comment on her looks.

First, I’d like to say that she is absolutely BEAUTIFUL in every single picture these people have a “problem” with. But to them, because she’s not in full glam in them, they think her “glam” looks are lies. The same sentiment has happened to many women throughout the years and it even made a speech in Barbie feel so relatable. Women are never enough.

The latest “attack” on Sweeney compared a fully glam picture of Sweeney to one of her without make-up on and wrote the statement “Sydney Sweeney without make-up is worse than I thought.” The community note on the post is great cause it says it is sexist and “downright rude.” But I’d take it a step further: It is incorrect and further proof that most of the people who post like this don’t actually like women.

Hear me out: The idea that a woman without make-up is a “catfish” is sexist. But looking at the no make-up Sweeney and not seeing a beautiful woman shows that those who are commenting on it don’t actually speak to women. Or at least not ones comfortable enough to be make-up less.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman.”

In Barbie, Gloria (America Ferrera) is trying to get Barbie (Margot Robbie) to understand that being a woman isn’t just one thing. That you can be the most beautiful woman on the planet and still feel less than because of how society views women. Sweeney is beautiful. I can see that and recognize that whether she’s wearing make-up or not. Those who think her make-up glam is “better” or that she’s lying to people by wearing make-up is a problem that follows women at every turn.

Sabrina Carpenter has recently faced this same kind of “attack” online. Men or anonymous bots will post pictures of her with make-up and without and make some comment about how she looks. What it is saying is that these people don’t know how make-up works but that’s on the person posting and not either of these celebrities.

But it goes back to that monologue in Barbie. It is literally impossible being a woman. Gloria was right. If you don’t wear make-up, men will log online and call you ugly or basic. If you do wear make-up, you’re a catfish. When will the impossible beauty standards end? When will women just be enough?

It is baffling to me that women as beautiful as Sydney Sweeney go through this. When I spoke with Adria Arjona, a gorgeous human inside and out, she shared her own self-conscious thoughts with her characters. Things like this just make me feel for women everywhere. Even the most beautiful women are told they’re not enough and it is so upsetting to see over and over again.

