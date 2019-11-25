Anne With an E Canceled After Three Seasons and I Am Devastated

Well, this week is staring with heartbreak, because Netflix has announced that the Canadian drama Anne With an E, based on the Anne of Green Gables series, will end with its third season. The third-season finale aired Sunday on Canadian public broadcaster CBC, and the third season streams January 3 on Netflix.

The CBC and Netflix said in a joint statement, that has been shared via The Hollywood Reporter, “We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

The CBC had first-run rights to the series, and Netflix has streaming rights to the rest of the world outside Canada. As we know, international streaming rights are a big part of a show getting renewed. (They were a big reason there was such a holdup when it came to getting Wynonna Earp into production despite a renewal).

I love this show. I had been looking forward to watching the third season on Netflix and avoiding spoilers from Canada. To see one of my favorite books being adapted in such a beautiful way, inclusive and different while still staying true to the creative magic of the original books, is what made Anne With an E the best adaptation of the property since the 1985 version. It pushed the boundaries of what a period drama usually gets to be, and for that alone, I’d be grateful, but the way it also did the historical work to broaden Avonela makes it one of the absolute best things Netflix has to offer.

A children’s series that didn’t talk down to children is something we need more of, and if no one decides to carry on this series, I’m glad we had these seasons.

Creator Moira Walley-Beckett, of Breaking Bad fame, posted a touching statement confirming this is the end.

Right now, there are fans calling for the renewal of the series, and you can count me among those voices because this show is worth more seasons.

i heard that anne with an e gives you clear skin and good grades so yall @cbc @netflix better fucking renew it #renewawae #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/4BClUOYjIn — rina RENEW AWAE (@kindredshirbrt) November 25, 2019

