‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Release Window, Cast, and More

AMC has hit a gold mine with Anne Rice’s work, first with The Vampire Chronicles (Interview with the Vampire ), and now fans will be getting Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on their screens as a series.

Although I’m not personally familiar with the books, I do see the appeal of them—not to mention how there isn’t a mile long list of adaptations to compare it to. Having Alexandra Daddario be the lead of the series does help, too. She’s becoming somewhat of a scream queen, with her most popular mentions being Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), American Horror Story: Hotel, and We Summon the Darkness (2019).

Though how much in the way of details have been revealed about the film? Keep reading to find out about this upcoming supernatural horror drama.

What’s the plot and release window for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uwIto8dn4U

The trailer promises an enriching story and very spooky moments. Daddario (who is playing Rowan) certainly has the range for horror with a more serious tone. And given everything that’s been revealed about the series, we’re certainly getting some intensity.

The premise is as follows:

“Brilliant neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit.” – AMC

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will premiere on January 8th on AMC as well as AMC +.

Who will be in the Mayfair Witches cast?

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Jack Huston as Lasher

Recurring:

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair

Jen Richards as Jojo

Who is behind the series?

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice’s novel series Lives of the Mayfair Witches. But this TV series adaptation’s creator is Esta Spalding. Production credit is as follows:

Executive Producers

Esta Spalding

Michelle Ashford

Mark Johnson

Anne Rice (she passed away on December 11, 2021)

Christopher Rice (who is Anne Rice’s son)

Here’s what both Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford have said about the series:

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether—women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures.” – Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford

For now, you can check out the first 2 episodes of Interview with the Vampire to satisfy your Anne Rice adaptation cravings.

