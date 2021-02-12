Ann Reardon From "How To Cook That" Debunks Fake How-To Videos

Ann Reardon is the brilliant mind behind the YouTube channel “How to Cook That.” She’s well known for her creative desserts, cake rescues, or tutorials. But in the last couple of months, she’s blown up and almost has 5 million followers. Her popularity is certainly due to the way she approaches food. She’s a food scientist, after all. Food is her livelihood. Combine that with a straightforward approach to handling things, the way she involves her family in her videos, and her vibrant and kind personality, and you’ve got a creator worth watching.

What sets Reardon apart from any other cooking channel is the fact that she does debunking videos of how-to food videos on Youtube. Personally, I have been guilty of spiraling on “5 Minute Crafts” like my life depended on it, and I believed some of their hacks to be true and utterly amazing. Then, Reardon opened my eyes to the reality of these “5 Minute Craft” videos. They are content farms who pump out ridiculous content in hopes of getting more people to watch. And so far, it’s worked.

“5 Minute Crafts” has 70.9 million followers. “5 Minute Crafts TEENS” has 8.84 million followers. “5 Minute Crafts Tech” has 3.27 followers. And the numbers just keep going up each day because their videos are so professionally done, yet simple, that we watch without questioning what we’re taking in. That’s where Reardon comes in. She uses her knowledge as a food scientist to debunk any and all 5 Minute Crafts videos that have to do with food—even if it means covering her shoes with butter because that apparently takes creases off shoes.

And I’m not going to lie, things get weird, things get fun, and things get entertaining as hell. And she does it all with a smile on her face and a pep in her step as debunks it all. So, go and give a watch to the videos below. Because unlike “5 Minute Crafts” you might actually learn something this time around.

(image: How to Cook That from Youtube)

