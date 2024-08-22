Republicans officially think it’s weird to … have a good relationship with your parents

Guys, is it weird to have a good relationship with your dad? If you’re a Republican, I guess so! The Democratic National Convention has seen to the kids of people like Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz taking pride in their parents. Apparently, to MAGA fans, that’s weird! Go figure.

It started on the first night of the DNC when Ella Emhoff and her father, the Second Gentleman, were standing together at their seats. She had her arm around her father’s shoulders and his hand was resting on a chair in front of them, close to Ella Emhoff’s hip. You’d think that this was a Donald and Ivanka Trump situation (seriously, you want “weird”?) in the way these Trump fans reacted to a very normal moment between a father and daughter.

Trolls like Charlie Kirk posted an image of the Emhoff family standing together and wrote, “Totally not weird.” He’s right! It isn’t weird. I have also stood like this with members of my family because I love them and I am also comfortable with them. I guess that’s not something that Trump fans get?

In fact, people who love a man who said that if his daughter wasn’t his daughter, he’d date her, seem to have a real problem with completely normal supportive children. Ella Emhoff, who is a 25-year-old, simply exists at the DNC, and it angers the masses. They’re just trying so hard to find a way to turn criticisms of Trump back on his opponents, and it’s just clearly projection.

One user seems really upset that she wore a hat for the Harris/Walz campaign and … has tattoos? “Ella Emhoff being a part of the first family has the potential to radicalize American parents. I’m for women living the lives they want, but this is pretty much the nightmare scenario for most people with a daughter.”

Ella Emhoff being a part of the first family has the potential to radicalize American parents. I’m for women living the lives they want, but this is pretty much the nightmare scenario for most people with a daughter. pic.twitter.com/Khjd1vPPFR — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 20, 2024

It’s weird how they’re reacting to Emhoff, but it got gross when the MAGA fans and Republicans could not comprehend Gus Walz’s reaction to his father’s speech.

Gus Walz loves his dad and that’s a good thing!

In a since deleted tweet, Ann Coulter said “Talk about weird” because Gus Walz was visibly emotional and excited to see his dad on stage. He said things like “That’s my dad” and was just so happy for his father, and for some reason, that was “weird” to these people.

I don’t know; I loved my dad. People like Coulter saying that it was “weird” really shows not only their lack of empathy but their inability to understand what being proud of someone else looks like.

Many online praised Walz’s reaction to his dad because we loved seeing how excited he was. But we also are not about to let people like Coulter make fun of a genuinely sweet moment like this.

If you’re one of the multiple mouth breathing conservative assholes that is currently making fun of Gus Walz for loving and being proud of his dad, fuck you sideways with a porcupine. — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) August 22, 2024

It feels weird that Republicans, who love to bring up Trump’s weird relationship with his daughter in a positive light, cannot comprehend a normal relationship between a father and their kids.

