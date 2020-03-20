comScore

Things We Saw Today: Thank Goodness, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Here!

By Princess WeekesMar 20th, 2020, 6:00 pm

Nintendo's 5th installment into the animal crossing series

Today the 5th installment in the Nintendo flagship series Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, was released. I pre-purchased my digital copy last night because I was told that it would clear my pores and my anxieties. So far I’ve been saving it for this afternoon so that it could lull me to relaxation once the sun goes down.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, the Animal Crossing series is a life simulation video game where you are (in this incarnation) dropped off a mostly deserted island and you explore the island in an open-ended fashion and develop it into a lively community of anthropomorphic animals. Sounds good to me. People have said that it is much slower than the previous Animal Crossing games, but since this is my first one, I’m ready for a nice casual game after crunching Pokémon so hard for the past few months.

Have you been playing Animal Crossing? Is it sparking joy!? What did you name your island? Should I play this Doom game?

(image: Nintendo)

  • Several members of Congress, under Adam Schiff, have signed a letter to Nancy Pelosi in support of arts and entertainment workers impacted by COVID-19. (via Playbill)
  • Madame C.J. Walker’s daughter, A’Lelia Walker, is a compelling and lively figure all of her own and one of Black America’s first socialities. (via Vanity Fair)

  • Weed dispensaries are considered essential in L.A. county, and honestly, I can’t blame people because my anxiety is … bonkers right now. (via L.A. Times)
  • The amazing show Vita will be ending after three seasons, which is a huge loss for LGBTQ entertainment that prioritizes Latinx voices. (via Indie Wire)
  • Alamo Drafthouse is pledging a $2 Million relief fund for their furloughed employees and you can also make a donation to this fund. (via Alamo Family Fund)

Keep it sleazy!

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.