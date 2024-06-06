Chuck and Red in 'The Angry Birds Movie'
The ‘Angry Birds’ Are Back With a New Movie

Britt Hayes
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:28 pm

The universe is vast and full of mysteries that have troubled mankind for centuries. Many of them will not be solved in our lifetime, including the identity of the Zodiac killer, the biological consequences of consuming millions of tiny plastic particles, and the enduring popularity of Angry Birds.

According to Deadline, Rovio Entertainment is developing a third Angry Birds movie. You’ve probably memory-holed this information, but there were two animated movies based on the hit mobile games, in which players fling birds of varying size and skill at an assortment of militaristic pigs in an effort to topple their elaborate fortress structures.

The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016 and grossed over $352 million worldwide on a reported budget of $73 million—more than enough to justify a sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, in 2019. Though not quite as successful as its predecessor, the sequel still banked over $152 million worldwide on a slightly lower budget of $65 million.

Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad, who voice the protagonists Red and Chuck in the first two movies, are returning for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Unlike the previous installments, which were made by Sony Pictures Animation, animation for the new sequel is being handled by DNEG Animation, the studio behind Nimona.

