Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Really IS Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer Fighting Over Elle Fanning, and I’m Here for It

So when I jokingly said that the upcoming Maleficent sequel would be about Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer fighting over Elle Fanning, I didn’t realize how right I was going to be.

In the new trailer, we find that it has been five years since Maleficent ended, and in that time, after years of courtship and whatever, Phillip has decided to propose to Aurora. However, just like myself, Maleficent is not interested in his hetero bullshit and essentially tells Aurora, “No, love is an illusion, and Phillip’s hair is too long.” Aurora asks her godmother to trust her, and they go to meet the future in-laws, which includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith.

Queen Ingrith throws some very spicy shade at Maleficent, essentially saying that her nature is as a monster and that now that Aurora is marrying Phillip, she will view Aurora as her own. This clearly strikes a chord with Maleficent, who attacks them, and war is waged between humans and fairies. With the longer trailer, the movie looks beautiful, but sadly a little high-fantasy generic at this point. Thankfully, everything is visible.

Plot-wise, it’s interesting that the movie really does revolve around Maleficent’s jealousy and protective nature towards Aurora. Queen Ingrith saying that Aurora will finally have the love of a “real mother” definitely hit the mark hard. I can’t think of the last time I’ve seen this sort of “love triangle,” but I think it has potential to be fun, if nothing else. I’m already here for the evil ice queen-levels of camp that Pfeiffer is delivering—also, she has a crossbow, and I’m here for it.

Watching Maleficent get hit by a crossbow weapon did give me flashbacks to that Game of Thrones episode, but that’s when we get the next surprise: There’s actually a whole secret society of fairies like Maleficent, led by Chiwetel Ejiofor in dreadlocks.

Okay, movie. I mean … sure, but why? I know that’s really the motto of all these movies, but it was probably the one thing that really took me out of my casual enjoyment of the trailer. Like I’ve said before, I appreciate that Maleficent has tried to be different than its original Disney source material, but I do wish it didn’t feel the need to put every fantasy trope in the trailer. I’m willing to accept Maleficent as an anti-hero, but a champion of an entire race of fairies that look just like her? That’s just so uncreative.

Still, I’m curious about seeing Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer try to destroy each other with their cheekbones and while glaring into each other’s piercing eyes.

The film will hit theaters on October 18, 2019. It will be, after all, the season of the witch.

What did you think of the trailer?

