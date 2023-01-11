Angela Bassett’s Golden Globe Win Is Perfection

Angela Bassett winning at the Golden Globes for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is something that felt sort of like a pipe dream. For many an award circuit, Marvel movies were ignored because they were deemed less than and it took Black Panther and its brilliance to change the game. Rightfully so, the movie was also game-changing for the franchise as well and partly because of Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda.

So when it came to Wakanda Forever, it took one moment for fans to want Bassett to take home all the accolades for her work. Particularly when she is emotional about her family. But all that praise and admiration was worth it because Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was frankly surprising. Not because Bassett shouldn’t have won, she should, but because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association actually giving her the win seemed farfetched.

Her win marks history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is the first to win for her role in a Marvel movie and frankly? Good. If anyone deserved it, it was her. And it was a win that just felt right.

A performance worthy of a nomination

Angela Bassett has given her all as Queen Ramonda of Wakanda. In Wakanda Forever, when she confronted Okoye (Danai Gurira) for saying she has lost so much in comparison to what Ramonda has lost, it was a speech that had Marvel fans instantly knowing that it was her Oscar speech. And it is the truth. While many want to brush past Marvel movies with a sort of distain for what they’re doing (in their minds) to cinema, they have some of the best performances in them.

And Angela Bassett’s role as Ramonda is one of them. We know that her fate in Wakanda Forever means that we will not get more of Bassett in the role and it is great she got the recognition for Ramonda at the Golden Globes. I hope it continues because she gave that speech her all and it is one of the most empowering moments of this award season and it is great to see her honored for it.

