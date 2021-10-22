Andy Cohen Actually Calls Out Meghan McCain’s Hypocrisy

Famous “tell-alls” hater Meghan McCain wrote a tell-all book titled Bad Republican and is currently doing an extensive tour promoting it. But in her promotion, many of the questions are centered around her time on The View and her claims that it was a “toxic” workplace due to her feud with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Our own Princess Weekes broke down the excerpt from Meghan McCain’s book where she talks about The View being a “toxic” work environment and no one is discounting that this was part of McCain’s personal journey. It can’t be easy to deal with being the contrary voice of a show like The View simply because of your political views, even if you are being paid a lot to do so. But McCain is also not being called out for her past comments in relation to Bad Republican except for her interaction with Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

During her stop at Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked McCain some fun questions and launched into some of the topics covered in her book Bad Republican, and the two seemed to have an easy back and forth with each other. Which is part of what makes Cohen’s jabs so good.

Here’s a breakdown of the interaction that hooked us, via The Daily Beast:

And yet, while Cohen mostly gave McCain a friendly platform to air her grievances, he did take an unexpected swipe at her, asking, “On a 1-to-10 scale, how hypocritical is it that you wrote a tell-all after prefacing every tell-all interview on The View with ‘I hate tell-alls?’” Perhaps most famously, McCain told Mary Trump last summer, “I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power,” adding, “What do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?” “You know, those are political tell-alls,” McCain said, nonsensically, in her defense. When Cohen asked again if she thinks she is being “hypocritical,” she shrugged and replied, “Um, I don’t, but it’s OK if other people do, I don’t really care.”

Cohen appears to be a lone voice calling McCain out on her history of discounting tell-alls. As The Daily Beast points out, Cohen has so far been the only one to mention McCain’s past comments about tell-alls from famous families and how she found them to be “hypocritical” and yet turned around and essentially has done the same thing with Bad Republican.

Her defense was that those were political tell-alls and then she went on to say that she “doesn’t care” if someone thinks that it is hypocritical of her to write a tell-all after everything she said while being a co-host of The View. If those other memoirs are political, what is Bad Republican, a book where McCain breaks down her fights with the Trump family and her father’s political career?

It’d be simple to explain, if she wanted to. McCain could just simply state that she was wrong and that she wanted to share her own story which resulted in the tell-all. Instead, in that Meghan McCain way that drives me absolutely mad, she just doesn’t care that people are pointing out how she’s being a hypocrite. Because despite her pleas that she’s someone who can take a joke, McCain cannot seemingly handle people telling her that she is mistaken about something or using her own past statements for reference.

Some people will surely read Bad Republican. We live in a politically polarized world where we’re obsessed with things, like the drama that surrounds Meghan McCain, that distract us from how horrible everything is in actual, non-televised life. The world is on fire, and drama provides distraction. But it feels strange for McCain to benefit from writing a “tell-all” after she made it incredibly clear every single time someone tried to promote their tell-all book during her tenure on The View that she hated people benefiting from sharing family and political secrets.

