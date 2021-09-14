Andrew Garfield STILL Says He’s Not in Spider-Man: No Way Home Despite Alleged Set Pic

Andrew Garfield is continuing the charade(?) that he’s not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the Angels in America actor talked about theatre mishaps, his new role, and of course, his potential return as Peter Parker.

We all want to know whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back for Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the villains we’ve seen in the trailer and heard about online. I don’t think we’ll have our answer until we are sitting in a theatre and watching the movie because no one wants to spoil that aspect of the movie one way or another. But that hasn’t stopped everyone from asking Andrew Garfield about it, including “detective” Jimmy Fallon.

In their virtual interview, Fallon brought up a picture that has been going around online that looks like a new picture of Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man suit with another red gloved hand standing in front of him. Fallon tried to bring it up to Garfield in a way so he’d confirm he’s in the movie, but Garfield is too used to hiding spoilers and gave absolutely nothing away.

Garfield said, “If you can show me the photo, I can tell you if it’s me, or if it’s a real thing,” only for Fallon to reply that it has been removed from the internet. (It hasn’t, but none of us want to get in trouble sharing the picture that might be Andrew Garfield on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.) “Well, how convenient, detective Fallon!” Garfield replied, and honestly, it’s funny because no one wants to share the picture, but most of us have seen it, and I did go full detective mode on Andrew Garfield’s hair in the picture (which is different from both of his Spider-Man movies).

But what I really liked about this interview is Andrew Garfield talking about being a fan of Spider-Man and how he’s excited that he gets to be the guy who just watches the movie as a fan, and not as someone on the other side of it. He complimented Tom Holland’s performance, said he thinks he’s a great Peter Parker and Spider-Man, and even said that he gets to be “that guy” who can complain about the suit or the storyline or whatever he wants as a fan of the character.

I hope this is just Garfield trying to honor his NDA and that he doesn’t want to get in trouble with Marvel because I do want to see those three Spider-Men all together onscreen. I’d like to see them team up, pass the torch officially off to Tom Holland, and have this universe that has been with us since 2002 all come together in a beautiful way. I just don’t think that we are going to get that leak from Andrew Garfield any time soon. Can someone hurry up and get Tobey Maguire in an interview? Or maybe start asking Alfred Molina some questions again?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

