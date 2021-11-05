Andrew Garfield was a good Peter Parker, despite complaints about his Amazing Spider-Man films from critics and fans. He brought a more authentic Peter to the screen and was one of the more accurate comics-to-screen versions of the character. But it wasn’t easy on Andrew Garfield, and it is hard to know that he struggled when he was clearly a fan of the character and so excited to bring him to life.

During an interview with The Guardian about his recent work, Andrew Garfield admitted that his time as Spider-Man wasn’t the best: “I got my heart broken a little bit.” He went on to talk about how the experience had matured him and he grew up through playing Peter Parker.

“I went from being a naive boy to growing up,” he said. “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt. Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible. And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

While I want to see Andrew Garfield take on the role of Peter Parker again, I do hope that he wants to do so because it seems as if his original time as Peter Parker was hard, and I just want the best for him.

(via The Guardian, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]