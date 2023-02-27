Andrew Garfield and Sally Field’s SAG Awards Reunion Has the Internet in Their ‘Spider-Man’ Feels

It looks like movie families are truly forever as Andrew Garfield and Sally Field (a.k.a. Peter Parker and Aunt May) reconnected last night during the 29th Annunal Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Garfield presented Field with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Garfield and Field starred in 2012 iteration of the Spider-Man movie franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man, and its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Playing what is arguably the most adorable duo in superhero canon, the aunt and nephew team shares an unbreakable bond forged out of adversity. Aunt May is the centerpiece of Peter’s world after the death of his uncle, and she continuously steps up to help steer him in the right direction both as a hero and a person. It’s clear to anyone who’s read or watched any piece of Spider-Man media that Aunt May has nothing but love for her nephew, and Field seems to hold the same unconditional love for Garfield.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter before the show began, Field referred to Garfield as “her boy” and said that she “loved him to pieces,” which is a bit of déjà vu, as Aunt May delivered a similar sentiment to Peter after the latter was hellbent on digging up more information about his father in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, saying, “You’re my boy! As far as I am concerned, you’re my boy!” It’s so beautiful to see that this familial connection bled through the screen and into the real lives of these two brilliant actors.

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

And it’s safe to say Garfield absolutely shares the same love for his onscreen aunt, as he delivered a gorgeous, tear-jerking speech before presenting Field with her award. Speaking from the heart, Garfield explained that his nervousness about working with someone as experienced as Field instantly evaporated from the “moment [his] eyes found hers.” He went on to call Field a “North Star” for all of the actors in the industry and explained how she helped to change the landscape for female actors by “charting a previously pathless path in an era of often unimaginative and one-dimensional female roles.” Garfield said many more wonderful things about Field, but I’ll let you watch the rest yourself below, because it’s getting hard to type through the tears.

it’s clear how genuine and heartfelt andrew garfield’s words towards sally field are pic.twitter.com/bX4Kg5TfzG — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) February 27, 2023

The love fest between the two actors continued as Garfield, channeling his true British gentleman nature, escorted Field backstage for interviews while carrying her award for her as she fussed over his suit to make sure it was neat and tidy. Truly just trying to make our hearts explode at this point, TBH.

Andrew Garfield carrying Sally Field’s SAG life achievement award as they arrive backstage. pic.twitter.com/AK1Ak213lI — Krysta Fauria (@krystafauria) February 27, 2023

Then, during her interview with Entertainment Tonight that Garfield adorably interrupted, Field truly embodied all of stan Twitter as she told the actor that it wasn’t okay for him to leave her side even “for a minute,” and Garfield lovingly covered her ears as he gushed about what an honor it was to give Field her much due flowers as these moments of praise are “so rare.”

Andrew Garfield and Sally Field’s lasting bond is the most wholesome thing. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7T2iAjkGqn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 27, 2023

This reunion was truly the highlight of an already unforgettable night, and I think I speak for everyone when I say that these two need to be in another movie, like, yesterday!

my heart can’t handle all these Andrew Garfield and Sally Field moments



forever and always my Peter Parker and Aunt May ?? pic.twitter.com/KjucgNrGb3 — Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) February 27, 2023

(featured image: Netflix)

