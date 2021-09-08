Andrew Garfield Again Says He’s Not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, We Believe That.

The long-standing rumor that the previous Spider-Man actors would show up for Spider-Man: No Way Home has led to many actors coming out and saying that they’re not in the movie. Despite their declarations, rarely do we believe them, and that’s especially true with actors like Andrew Garfield.

Talking with Variety, Garfield opened up about his upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye as well as his career, ranging from The Social Network to, of course, his run as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2:

I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that? But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.

He’s correct. He’s not going to convince anyone of him not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home until we’re all sitting in the theater and don’t see him or do see him onscreen. The problem is that we’re just all excited. And as Garfield points out, he’s also a fan of Peter Parker, which is why he was my favorite version of Peter prior to Tom Holland’s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Garfield clearly loved playing Peter Parker. In this interview, he talked about his mother, Lynn, and how she made him his own Spider-Man costume when he was 3 years old, long before he’d take on the role of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man decades later. And while, for the past few years, it felt like Garfield was disillusioned by the entire thing, he clearly still has love for his Spider-Man movies and the experience:

It was only beautiful. I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. I had karma with Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure, and we would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level. We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio.

I hope that Andrew Garfield is just trying to keep the secret alive. I hope that, as a fan, he’s just trying to protect that fun little nod to the older Spider-Man movies, because I do want to see him as Spider-Man once again. It’s what all of us fans of The Amazing Spider-Man movies deserve.

