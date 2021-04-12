Andor Star Wars TV Show Set Pics Show off a Familiar Uniform

If you’re like me, you probably love Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. If you don’t, well, that’s between you and your god. But Rogue One is one of the best Star Wars movies and brings us a look into the Rebels that lost their lives to try to stop the Empire. Among them was a spy named Cassian Andor who is, easily, one of my favorite characters in all of Star Wars.

Cassian isn’t easily trusting, that much we know when we first meet him. While he and Jyn Erso eventually come to an understanding and appreciation for each other, it isn’t something that is instant, and that comes from Cassian’s history as a spy for the Rebel Alliance. And so now that we’re getting a look into this past, I can’t help but wonder just how much Cassian knew.

Right now, the Andor series coming to Disney+ is based around the Rebel spy Cassian Andor before we meet him in Rogue One. And it seems as if the same uniform that antagonist Director Krennic wore in the movie is making an appearance in the show.

Probably the Cassian Andor show. She sent me loads of pics. Look down the end. Krennic uniform pic.twitter.com/wcbdjNB5ky — Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@davidintheforc1) April 11, 2021

The white Imperial Military uniform is what Krennic wore (albeit with a fun cape) in Rogue One, and so it seems as if may be getting more of that same storyline with Andor, which makes sense. When we first met Cassian, he was already deep into this world and trying to work with the rebellion. Does this mean that we could see Ben Mendelsohn again? Maybe! We at least know that we won’t be seeing Jyn in the series at all, but that doesn’t mean all the characters we met in Rogue One are out of the picture.

My hope for Andor is just that the series brings me more information about the man I instantly fell in love with. Cassian Andor, much like the other members of the rebellion, was willing to do whatever it takes to win. It wasn’t a good versus evil fight to him. It was a “do what I have to” fight, and it was nice to see. For so long, we saw the Rebels fighting as if this was just a black and white issue, and it took the prequels and then the sequel trilogy to really drive home the desperation that the Rebels faced to take down Vader and Palpatine.

The white Imperial Military uniform makes sense just because we know what Cassian ends up facing later on, but I’m excited to see where the series takes his story and what else we learn about him. Cassian was dedicated to taking down the Empire and gave his own life to do so, and so I want to see how that man came to be.

