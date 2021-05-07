Fans of Rogue One know what it felt like after watching that movie. You either said “oh that’s really good” or you fell head first into a love of these characters and a deep depression because they died. If not, I don’t know you. For me, I bought three different Cassian Andor figures and got a tattoo dedicated to a cut line from the trailer of this movie. I fell for Rogue One hard.

So now that we’re getting set pictures for the new series Andor, which brings back Diego Luna as the rebel spy Cassian, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of joy. Cassian, for the most part, was a mystery to us. He was a spy who was willing to kill Galen Erso because that’s the mission he was set on. Throughout the movie, his dedication to the mission shifted as his feelings for Jyn Erso grew but he was still trying his best to do what was good for the rebellion.

So how did Cassian Andor become that hardened spy we saw in Rogue One? That’s the mystery. How did he meet up with K-2SO? How did he end up working Mon Mothma and the rebel forces? Hopefully, we start to see some of that with Andor but right now, I just want to scream about happy, smiling, and breathing Cassian Andor. (Yes I know these are just pictures of Diego Luna in his costume but let me live.)

I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Diego Luna on the set of Andor pic.twitter.com/bOkrFPjQtK — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) May 7, 2021

Cassian Andor is killing the Star Wars outerwear game, absolutely unmatched, which is so impressive in a galaxy that is nothing but good capes and coats. Nothing but!!!! — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) May 6, 2021

my love for: my love for: ████ ████

████ ████

████ ████

████ ████

████ ████

████ ████

████ ████

cassian andor diego luna — krys🍃 (@andorpjo) May 3, 2021

seeing the pictures of Diego Luna on the set of Andor froze my body so i will not be returning to this website for some time have a great summer — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) May 7, 2021

Andor, you will complete me.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]