Anderson Cooper Called Twitter “Clitter” and We Needed That Laugh Right Now

For folks across the country, this week feels like we’re trapped in an episode of Netflix’s Russian Doll. While it may be Thursday, many of us are still stuck in an infinite Tuesday, where votes continue to be counted in the super-close presidential election. And sweet birthday babies, IT.IS.STRESSFUL.

In times like these, when our brains feel like they’ve been submerged in battery acid and Diet Coke, we need a release valve for the building pressure. Thankfully, Anderson Cooper is here with just the right gaffe to give us all a chuckle. The CNN host was covering the election results (or lack thereof) last night, when this happened:

Me: This election is important and serious Also me: LOL HE SAID CLITTERpic.twitter.com/gRScAsc4Sy — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 4, 2020

“The president overnight basically declaring victory, claiming that fraud was being committed and making false statements on Clitter,” Cooper said, before correcting himself with, “Uh, excuse me, on Twitter.”

Cooper’s raunchy gaffe quickly inspired online responses and jokes, with “Clitter” becoming a trending topic. And honestly, this was exactly the dumb and highly relatable joke we desperately needed:

Unlike Twitter, Trump has no idea how to find Clitter. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 4, 2020

CLITTER 💀 LMAOOOO THANK U ANDERSON COOPER WE ALL NEEEDED THAT — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) November 4, 2020

Clitter is grindr for lesbians https://t.co/CI9vgqusWj — Self-isolated Homosexual (@_DSBO) November 4, 2020

Anderson Cooper just called twitter ‘clitter’ haha it’s the little things — Tess Barker (@TesstifyBarker) November 4, 2020

I wish Twitter was called Clitter because a lot less men would be able to make their way here. https://t.co/hnt1UOzHZV — Maire is ready to be done here (@Maire_from_NJ) November 4, 2020

Anderson Cooper just referred to Twitter as “Clitter”. Even in darkness, small moments of joy. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) November 4, 2020

Anderson Cooper just said “clitter” on national television I am twelve years old omg pic.twitter.com/EVchK2TFdQ — Claire (@clarkhennigan) November 4, 2020

I mean, “Twatter” was right there, but go on. Cooper’s flub was a welcome break in the tension that millions of us are feeling right now. Add to that the immense pressure of election night reporting, and it’s pretty amazing he was able to keep his cool. I would have dissolved into giggles while sliding under my desk, but that’s just me.

In moments like these, we welcome a cathartic burst of laughter, or a sob, or a scream into the night. Do whatever you’ve got to do to hold onto your sanity, friends. It’s going to be a LONG week/month/year.

