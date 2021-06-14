... You've seen this new Anakin Skywalker and Padmé meme, right?

We all love Star Wars, but we might love making memes about Star Wars just a little bit more. It’s our beloved space drama, but sometimes, it’s just so easy to make a joke go viral on the internet when you have images of Grogu sipping tea or trying to manifest a Jedi. Now, there’s a new Star Wars meme out there, and we’re all having a whole lot of fun with it.

Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala have become a meme time and time again, mainly because we cherish that relationship in the Star Wars prequels (let’s just forget about the broken heart nonsense right now), and getting to see them happy together during Attack of the Clones was adorable.

Personally, I’m trying to live this field scene life post-quarantine. Just get me a cute boy and a pretty dress and I guess like 6 waterfalls surrounded by a field. Just vibes.

But this scene has now spawned a new meme online: the “Right?” Meme. During the scene, Anakin and Padmé are talking about politics. Anakin doesn’t seem to like politicians and even makes a joke about being on the fence about Padmé, but when he makes a joke about dictatorships, Padmé can’t tell if he’s being serious until he finally laughs. And now it has been turned into a new meme and taken the internet by storm.

Ranging from making jokes about movies and television shows to talking about vaccinations and beyond, it’s a meme that everyone can join in with, and they have. There are infinite permutations of Padmé repeating herself, with just a hint of fear, to an unsettling look from Anakin.

theres no way the tva were chill about steve skipping to a different tl!!!! no way!!! #loki #lokiwednesdays pic.twitter.com/e5YkyPXsli — sara tfa steve worshipper (@twswidow) June 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/IJHSeq2mOk — Hernán Guard Your Face! Wear a mask! (@hguarderas93) June 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ldlaL1BGlv — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) April 23, 2021

They’re wonderfully fun and honestly, who hasn’t been Padmé Amidala at least once in their life?

What are some of your favorites that you’ve seen? Share them in the comments below!

(image: Lucasfilm)

