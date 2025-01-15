An A24 horror classic is now streaming on Netflix

A24’s 2018 possession flick Hereditary is one of the titles that put the studio on every horror fanatic’s radar, and you can now watch the acclaimed film on Netflix.

Boasting a 90% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, writer-director Ari Aster’s Hereditary has been hailed one of the scariest movies of all time, and it’s one of our own picks for the best modern horror movies. While its audience ratings fall a bit short of its critical score, the film has earned its standing among horror classics like The Exorcist, The Shining, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre through word of mouth alone. I mean, let’s be real; there’s no escaping mention of that one scene when Hereditary comes up.

Major spoilers for Hereditary ahead!

Hereditary follows the Graham family’s struggles with grief in the wake of the death of Annie’s (Toni Collette) mother. Shortly after, the married mother of two takes up attendance at a local support group, sharing that she and her mother had a troubled relationship. This sets the scene for the film’s overarching commentary on the experience of grief, just one aspect that viewers will either love or hate, depending on how you feel about “elevated horror.”

Still coping with this loss, Annie urges her son Peter (Alex Wolff) to take his sister Charlie (Milly Shapiro) to a party. Though well-intentioned, this doesn’t end well. In a scene that shocked even the most seasoned horror fans, Charlie has an allergic reaction to a slice of cake containing peanuts and is decapitated as she gasps for air out the car window on an emergency drive to the hospital. Peter drives home in silence, shocked and teary-eyed, and leaves his mother and father Steve (Gabriel Byrne) to find the body.

Grief-stricken, Annie accepts help from a fellow support group member, who shows her how to contact Charlie’s spirit through a séance. The ritual works, but, as you might guess, the spirit brought forth isn’t really Charlie. In an elaborate scheme that began with Annie’s now-deceased mother, Peter becomes the target of the demon Paimon. He falls prey to attacks during class (the scariest moment in the film, IMO) and his familial relationships crumble, eventually succumbing to the Demon King altogether.

So, is Hereditary really scary?

Like many films of its kind, Hereditary’s scares rely more on creating genuinely horrifying context and atmosphere than moments that will make you jump. You’ll even get an earful of Oscar-worthy line deliveries from Toni Collette in its two-hour run time. (If you haven’t heard Annie’s “I am your mother!” speech, you’ve got to watch ASAP!)

The bottom line: Horror is subjective, and while Hereditary might not scare the pants off everyone, its content and performances alone make it one of A24’s best. Whether you’ve seen it or not, it’s definitely worth a watch the next time you’re browsing Netflix.

