Things We Saw Today: Let’s Amplify Black Voices

We here at The Mary Sue usually use “Things We Saw Today” to highlight a fun or short story that caught our attention and provide our readers with a round-up of links and other content that we saw and enjoyed. But today, in light of the real intent of Blackout Tuesday, we want to step back and devote this space to amplifying and uplifting black voices.

Yesterday, we used our own social media to highlight specific causes and ways to help, and we’re sharing that again here:

Solidarity is not enough. #BlackLivesMatter, and it’s up to all of us to take action to stop tragic events like the killing of George Floyd. Let’s be clear: The problems here are racism and police brutality. That is squarely where the blame for all this falls. So what do we do? — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 1, 2020

Now, thanks to the many people doing the work today, we have a lot to share with you, so here are some Things We Saw Today to support Black activists, businesses, artists, and issues.

Are there Black voices, causes, organizations, and businesses you want to amplify and promote? Drop a link in the comments and check out what others have added!

(image: Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com