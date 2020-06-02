Things We Saw Today: Let’s Amplify Black Voices

We here at The Mary Sue usually use “Things We Saw Today” to highlight a fun or short story that caught our attention and provide our readers with a round-up of links and other content that we saw and enjoyed. But today, in light of the real intent of Blackout Tuesday, we want to step back and devote this space to amplifying and uplifting black voices.
Yesterday, we used our own social media to highlight specific causes and ways to help, and we’re sharing that again here:
Solidarity is not enough. #BlackLivesMatter, and it’s up to all of us to take action to stop tragic events like the killing of George Floyd.
Let’s be clear: The problems here are racism and police brutality. That is squarely where the blame for all this falls. So what do we do?
— The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 1, 2020
Now, thanks to the many people doing the work today, we have a lot to share with you, so here are some Things We Saw Today to support Black activists, businesses, artists, and issues.
- Let’s start with some basic dos and don’ts for white allies (via Salon)
- Support black-owned book stores (via African American Literature Book Club)
- Do some reading online as well.
i am trying to make black revolutionary texts more available. i know not everyone has access and i wanted to try to help bridge that gap. if you are feeling outraged/overwhelmed/hopeless, lean into black art & look toward those who fought before us. https://t.co/m7aAFvVrUX pic.twitter.com/owSeGFjdf3
— alijah webb (@webbjalijah) June 1, 2020
- Here are 50 Black-owned wellness and beauty businesses to support. (via Well and Good)
-
“I can’t breathe”😷🎓🚔 🎨 Everyone has their way of making their voice heard. Art is mine #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #justiceforfloyd #BlackLivesMatter #protests2020 #MARTIALLAW #EnoughIsEnough #amplifymelanatedvoices #GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/c5IWs1H1sg
— Right Side Ronnie (@RiteSideRonnie) June 2, 2020
- Becoming a parent in the age of Black Lives Matter (via The Atlantic)
- Bail relief:
Updated Bail Fund Thread https://t.co/k1RetDfRlx
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 1, 2020
- Here is a list of the victims of police brutality and their petitions, along with other resources. (via Say Their Names)
- Now this is art:
Get the entire fuck out of here. I am Chaédria LaBouvier, the first Black curator in your 80 year history & you refused to acknowledge that while also allowing Nancy Spector to host a panel about my work w/o inviting me
Erase this shit.
Please RT. https://t.co/LH7YYWcLT5
— No Quarter Will Be Given (@chaedria) June 2, 2020
- A thread for white folks:
White folks wanting to help? Here’s your one freebie. Then I’m off to play video games & enjoy a gummy. So pull up a chair:
— Selise, the Deathbane (@cypheroftyr) June 2, 2020
- Check out the replies here for dozens of amazing black artists in comics to amplify.
The comic book industry can always be better, especially in terms of diversity and the talent we hire. If you’re a black writer or artist working in comics, share your website/gallery below, and I’ll amplify and keep on file for consideration at @ArchieComics.
— Alex Segura (@alex_segura) June 2, 2020
- Support food and land justice as well. (via Civil Eats)
- And finally, Wendy’s is canceled (the CEO donated to Trump. Boo) so here’s how to make your own frosty. Go forth.
So, Wendy’s is donating huge sums of money to the 45* campaign. Since the only good thing on their menu is the frosty, here’s the recipe.#WendysIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/t2xvIykUtT
— FlowState Photography (@FlowState_Photo) June 2, 2020
Are there Black voices, causes, organizations, and businesses you want to amplify and promote? Drop a link in the comments and check out what others have added!
(image: Paul Ellis/Getty Images)
