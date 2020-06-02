comScore

Things We Saw Today: Let’s Amplify Black Voices

By Jessica MasonJun 2nd, 2020, 5:59 pm

A protester addresses others through a megaphone as another holds a placard with the lettering reading 'Black lives matter' in Liverpool, northwest England, on June 2, 2020, during a demonstration after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, USA. - The city of Liverpool lit up their civic buildings in memory of George Floyd on June 2 the death of whom in Minneapolis while in police custody has sparked days of unrest in the US city and beyond. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

We here at The Mary Sue usually use “Things We Saw Today” to highlight a fun or short story that caught our attention and provide our readers with a round-up of links and other content that we saw and enjoyed. But today, in light of the real intent of Blackout Tuesday, we want to step back and devote this space to amplifying and uplifting black voices.

Yesterday, we used our own social media to highlight specific causes and ways to help, and we’re sharing that again here:

Now, thanks to the many people doing the work today, we have a lot to share with you, so here are some Things We Saw Today to support Black activists, businesses, artists, and issues.

  • Let’s start with some basic dos and don’ts for white allies (via Salon)
  • Support black-owned book stores (via African American Literature Book Club)
  • Do some reading online as well.

  • Here are 50 Black-owned wellness and beauty businesses to support. (via Well and Good)

  • Becoming a parent in the age of Black Lives Matter (via The Atlantic)
  • Bail relief:

  • Here is a list of the victims of police brutality and their petitions, along with other resources. (via Say Their Names)
  • Now this is art:

  • A thread for white folks:

  • Check out the replies here for dozens of amazing black artists in comics to amplify.

  • Support food and land justice as well. (via Civil Eats)
  • And finally, Wendy’s is canceled (the CEO donated to Trump. Boo) so here’s how to make your own frosty. Go forth.

Are there Black voices, causes, organizations, and businesses you want to amplify and promote? Drop a link in the comments and check out what others have added!

(image: Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

