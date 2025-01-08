‘American Psycho’ is coming to Disney+, Patrick Bateman is a Disney Princess confirmed?

If you have been wanting to watch American Psycho, don’t worry, it is hitting streaming soon! And the luckily platform to house this masterpiece is none other than Disney+. You know, a perfect home for Patrick Bateman and his murderous ways.

Now, as the New Year rolls around, movies are getting added to streaming platforms. American Psycho is part of the new batch to end up on Disney+ through Hulu and that is genuinely funny to me. So you’re telling me that you can, in theory, watch the Mary Harron film on the family friendly platform? Perfect, I love it, no notes.

As many joked about it online, one very intelligent X user pointed out the obvious: Patrick Bateman is now in fact a Disney Princess. I don’t make the rules!

Look, he has an entire musical about him. I am sure that if you added it to the Disney musical catalog, people would love it. More than that, he just really fits in with the other princesses. I think that him and Belle would have some great conversations.

Obviously this is a joke but I do think it is funny that some kid is going to watch this just as I did. I was 13, I had no idea what it was other than Christian Bale was in it and my entire life was changed for the better. Now, you can watch it after logging into your account with your Stitch icon there to welcome you. Honestly, I think Stitch and Patrick Bateman would get along too.

A great time for the “fake news” movie Luca Guadagnino is making

The news comes at a time when Challengers director Luca Guadagnino is working on his own version of American Psycho. One that author Bret Easton Ellis recently called “fake news.” The movie is moving forward and Austin Butler is attached to the project but according to Ellis, none of this is happening. On his podcast, he shared that he has multiple sources telling him that nothing is actually signed.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news,” Ellis said. “I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either. From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.”

Ellis went on to say that he is not part of the new movie. “If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this,” Ellis said. “I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know.” Personally, I’m grateful for that. I have read the novel, I know exactly how Ellis can be. It is a good thing he’s not involved.

For now, you can see actual Disney Princess Patrick Bateman on Disney+ (with a Hulu subscription).

