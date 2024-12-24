Christmas isn’t my favorite holiday, and being non-Christian and living in the Bible Belt makes the season feel suffocating. Even certain laws seem to be plucked from a Nativity scene. But every year, American Dad’s sacrilegious Christmas episodes deliver the irreverent holiday joy I need.

These episodes don’t just toe the line of offensiveness, they fly past it with the enthusiasm of the reindeer that infamously ran over grandma. They slice into not only the over-commercialized holiday but also Christianity itself. Even Santa isn’t safe, American Dad essentially turns him into a mob boss and a vengeful murderer, and I’m here for all of it.

Merry Christmas or else!

One of my favorite moments comes from an early episode titled “The Best Christmas Story Never Told,” where a cashier dares to say “happy holidays” to Stan. Stan then pulls a gun on the poor guy, demanding he say “merry Christmas” instead. That scene is perfection and nails the bigotry and entitlement I see bubble to the surface this time of year.

You’ve probably encountered it in real life, I know I have many times. The person who acts like “happy holidays” is some kind of satanic witchy spell, even though it’s just trying to be inclusive. Stan’s over-the-top reaction gives me the same vibe as the crowd I see after church on Sunday during the Christmas season in the store cussing out the cashier for some ridiculous and benign reason.

No subtly here

While American Dad is never subtle, it does take traditional characters and figures and turn their normal theme around. The show’s willingness to openly mock religious hypocrisy also leaves space to celebrate characters and ideas outside of Christianity as well.

Take the Antichrist, for example. Instead of being a scary, world-ending figure, he’s just some weirdly off-putting guy. He doesn’t come across as menacing at all. Jesus is less of a savior/miracle worker. He gives more ‘bad-boy’ energy and even manages to steal Francine away from Stan.

Or consider the episodes with Krampus, who isn’t some sort of soulless monster but a soulful R&B singer with a tragic backstory. The show flips the narrative, making Krampus the misunderstood anti-hero while painting Santa as a violent, oppressive psychopath. The result? A surprisingly nuanced commentary on power dynamics, all set to a killer soundtrack. Seriously, Krampus is one of the best singers I’ve ever heard.

The Final Boss

Speaking of Santa, he’s an American Dad staple who gets darker and more unhinged with every appearance. Forget the jolly old man you know from the mall. This Santa has an elf militia, a thirst for revenge, and absolutely zero chill. He’s killed people, kidnapped people, and claims to profit from ‘big toy’ which never fails to make me laugh. In this show, he is practically a horror movie villain.

This darker take on Santa, and holiday traditions in general, is a bold middle finger to the things I’ve been force-fed for years. American Dad delivers a Santa who much like the holiday season itself, is messy and overwhelming. These episodes expose the absurdity of holiday-related bigotry, consumerism, and religious fanaticism.

Watch party!

For those of us who feel out of place during a season dominated by nativity scenes and nonstop Mariah Carey, these episodes feel like a much-needed break from the insanity happening in stores when you need groceries, or the “Are you going to hell?” pamphlets people stick on your car. They remind us that it’s okay to question traditions, laugh at the ridiculousness of it all, and find joy in the smothering relentlessness of the season.

Instead of predictable Hallmark fluff, I’ll be whipping up some hot cocoa and having a watch party with all my favorites. Nothing says “happy holidays” to me like a battle to the death with Santa or a Krampus who can sing circles around anyone on The Voice.

