‘America, we messed up’: A touching video of Tim Walz doubles as a post-election wake up call

Tim Walz continues to be the sweetest man on the planet. And now people are saying we missed out for not electing him. Yeah, we tried to tell you!

A video was posted of Tim Walz receiving a gift from Jimmy Kimmel Live. In it, he’s critiquing the amount of tape on the box that the show sent to him and it is a very cute look at Walz’s inner monologue. Jimmy Kimmel and his team sent Walz an action figure of himself, which he calls “Tiny Tim.” The action figure comes a Beretta as well as other little Tim Walz centric things.

Walz shared the video writing “Best gift ever” with it. And his genuine excitement over having his own action figure is beyond cute and this could have been our every day! We could have had Tim Walz just excited about things and being a nice guy but no. Now we have to deal with JD Vance and his baffling takes on women with cats.

Former Republican and past MAGA fan, Aaron Parnas, took to X to share the video and wrote “America, we messed up.” Speak for yourself, I was team Walz from the start.

America, we messed up https://t.co/Y3B7EDTbzc — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 20, 2024

Many online commented on how sweet the video was. “This is the cutest and sweetest…so touching! We all need this heartwarming feeling this season!” one user wrote on X. Others pointed out that a lot of us DID want Walz in office. This video just makes me even angrier that so many others in this country didn’t vote for him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

I would have loved if this was our daily life. Just Tim Walz being very sweet and overly excited about whatever was going on in his life. Instead, we have to deal with JD Vance and that is not anyone’s fault but the MAGA heads who thought that was a GOOD idea.

