American and Icelandic Women Compare Healthcare Experiences on Twitter and the Differences Are Staggering

This sobering look at American vs. Icelandic healthcare is a reminder of how broken our system is.

June 4th, 2019

We all know that the American health system is fundamentally broken, but many of its defenders question what a better, more functional system would look like. In two new Twitter threads, the differences between a government-run healthcare system and private insurance are laid out in detail. Two women share their experiences of finding a lump on their breast and the following treatment they received.

Nebula and Hugo-award winning SFF author Mary Robinette Kowal details her healthcare experience in Iceland:

Now here’s writer Kelly Gregory, sharing her experience in the American healthcare system:

Both threads have dozens of responses from other victims of the American healthcare system, as well as confused responses from international citizens who are baffled that we still put up with this, and yet, our timelines are still flooded with faux-inspirational stories like this one:

You what would be even more awesome? If families didn’t have to rely on the kindness of Home Depot to get adequate medical care. The Commonwealth Fund recently released the results of a survey showing that 79 million Americans struggle to pay their medical bills and carry medical debt.

Anyone who has had any experience with the American healthcare industry knows that the system is filled with flaws. This is not the fault of doctors, nurses, or other medical professionals. The blame rests squarely on our dependence on for-profit insurance companies, which are designed to maximize profits at the expense of adequate healthcare. As congress continues to chip away at the Affordable Care Act, many voters are turning towards candidates who support Medicare for All, or a variation of that plan.

As for Democrats who don’t support it? You can listen to the audience response to presidential candidate John Delaney below:

Healthcare is set to become a cornerstone campaign issue in 2020, as well it should be. There is no shortage of important issues facing Americans, but healthcare is quite literally an issue of life and death. Living shouldn’t be a privilege, but an inalienable right.

