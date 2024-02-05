January Was 80 Years Long and Now Explorers Think They Found Amelia Earhart

You know how January 2024 felt like it was an entire year long? Well, in the midst of that, a group of explorers thinks they found answers to what happened to Amelia Earhart. In 2024. And so much else was happening that the news just passed by without fanfare. What is going on!?

Recommended Videos

Amelia Earhart, a groundbreaking female pilot, went missing and presumably died on June 2, 1937, in the midst of an attempt to fly around the world, and her disappearance has captivated many people. Born on July 24th of 1897, Earhart was a few weeks shy of her 40th birthday when she went missing. Part of the allure of this case is the amount of information that we just do not know.

That has meant that many have tried to find her missing plane and discover what exactly happened to Earhart in her final moments. Now, an organization called Deep Sea Vision, which is comprised of underwater archaeologists and marine robotics, believe that they have found her plane after all this time. Through their use of sonar imagining, the team believes that they found the same plane that Earhart was flying, in the Pacific Ocean.

To which I say: Exactly how long was the month January that this news was just a blip?

In theory, many have posited that Earhart didn’t die, though even if that were true, she would be 126 years old today (turning 127 this summer). That’s never been my theory, but I did wonder what happened to the plane that day and why no one in the last 80+ years have been able to find her.

Announcing the potential discovery via their Instagram account, the CEO of Deep Sea Vision, Tony Romeo, said the following via CNN: “Some people call it one of the greatest mysteries of all time, I think it actually is the greatest mystery of all time,” said the company’s CEO Tony Romeo, a pilot and former US Air Force intelligence officer. “We have an opportunity to bring closure to one of the greatest American stories ever.”

They have also stated that while it is too early to know for certain whether this anomaly is a plane, let alone Earhart’s plane, it has made the enthusiasts excited.

What will February bring us? The Zodiac Killer?

Are we going to have this happen every month of 2024? Just a series of decade long mysteries being answered each month? What 12 get the lucky honor of being figured out this year? All of these questions instantly popped into my mind the minute the idea of knowing that the Earhart mystery might come to an end.

It would be upsetting to know that the next generation of school kids may never have their “WHAT? STILL?” moment when they learn that we don’t know what happened to Earhart, but I do like the potential of an entire year of huge news stories breaking each month just to keep us on our toes.

While we do not know whether or not this is actually Amelia Earhart’s plane, the potential of it is exciting to think about.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]