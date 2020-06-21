Things We Saw Today: AMC Will Now Require Moviegoers to Wear Masks Thanks to Online Backlash

Last week, AMC Theatres announced their plans to gradually reopen theaters across the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain is taking precautions which include more frequent cleanings, reduced seating capacity, and new hand sanitizer stations. But they shocked moviegoers when they announced that while masks are recommended, they would not be required for audiences (employees are required to wear masks.)

AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said in a statement to Variety, “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy, … We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Ah yes, the political statement of … caring for other lives and following CDC guidelines?! Of listening to science and not turning your business into a COVID-19 factory? This is a deeply irresponsible and dangerous attempt to pander to anti-maskers and put their customers at risk.

Luckily, the theater chain received major backlash on social media, and 24 hours later reversed course. They will now require masks for everyone. “This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers,” Aron said. “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”

It’s great that AMC responded to public backlash, but it is also infuriating that wearing a mask has become a political wedge issue. Blame the Trump administration, who refuse to wear masks and continue to deny the science. But it has been proven that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now all we need is someone to invent a mask you can eat popcorn through, and we’ll be in business.

