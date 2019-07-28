Amazon’s First Modern Love Teaser Looks Like It Could Hold Its Own Against the Column & Podcast

Amazon has released its first teaser trailer for Modern Love, their upcoming show adapted from the popular New York Times column and podcast.

The trailer doesn’t tell us much about plot, but does give us a look at some of the exceedingly pretty people who will be exploring the themes of love: Anne Hathaway, Gary Carr, Catherine Keener, Tina Fey, Ryan Slattery, Cristin Milloti, Dev Patel, Brandon Victor Dixon, and lots more.

While the teaser doesn’t give us much else to go on, some of the cast was at the Television Critic’s Association press event recently and shared some tidbits. The show’s source material–both the column and the podcast, which features well-known actors reading those columns–is all about love in its many forms, not just romantic love. These are “stories of love, loss, and redemption,” Meghna Chakrabarti tells us at the start of each podcast episode.

The trailer definitely has some strong romcom vibes but it sounds like the episodes will be varied in the types of love they explore. Per Deadline, Hathaway’s character is trying to navigate love and romance while also dealing with her bipolar disorder, but Milloti’s episode is about a pregnant woman who forges a strong father/daughter-esque relationship with her doorman. Those, like the rest of the season’s eight episodes, are based on true stories that have been featured in the Times.

Amazon has been on a bit of a cancellation spree recently, announcing the axing of at least five shows: Forever, The Romanoffs, Patriot, Lore, and one I’d never heard of called Too Old to Die Young. Some of those are real bummers–Forever and Lore were both so beautifully, intimately weird. Hopefully, Modern Love can fill a tiny bit of that void.

What do you all think of the first teaser?

