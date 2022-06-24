How Is This Amazing ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Guardian Cosplay Even Real???

If you were at MEGACON out in Orlando, Florida back in May, you may have spotted one of the “don’t wake it up or it will fire at you” decayed Guardians from The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. If you weren’t at the con, you may have seen this post from Heather Beard over at Zelda Dungeon that showcased what is, believe it or not, COSPLAY of the decayed Guardian. Me being someone who is forever late to the party, I didn’t see this phenomenal craftsmanship until, well, today, when I came across cosplayer, makeup artist, and body painter Allison Chase on TikTok.

When the music starts, it’s time to run

Chase recently shared a video of her cosplay where she entered MEGACON’s cosplay competition. She ended up winning the Best in the Division Journeyman category. Along with the extremely detailed work on the Guardian, right down to the plant life it would often be nestled in, the cosplay actually lights up, moves, and plays that terrifying music when you realize that not every Guardian is decayed and unable to move. If “anxiety” had a theme song, it would be the Guardian theme from Breath of the Wild.

I still remember the first time I ran into one of these things, scrambling to try and find a place to hide, and finding out how quickly they could kill me. From that point on, I was on edge whenever there was one in an area, especially if there was more than one. I know you’re not sleeping. You can’t fool me. Heaven help us if Chase ever decides to add LEGS to this, she’s already making it MOVE and just… gyah, please, stay over there (unless I have a shield and can repel the laser beam, or I have Daruk to protect me).

She’s actually inside the Guardian!

Admittedly, when I first saw the cosplay I assumed that Chase was controlling it with a remote. As we can see in this video, which has over a million views, we see that she is inside the Guardian, with a stool, and there are wheels so she can push it around from the inside. The Guardian also breaks into pieces without the need to slam your Master Sword into it multiple times.

In her MEGACON cosplay competition video, Chase gives a bit more detail about how the whole thing works. “NOT REMOTE CONTROLLED! I had to push the guardian with my own two legs while on a stool…..it was pretty tough. My legs were super sore after.”

There are no words, just, wow. WOW!

Chase’s TikTok has all kinds of incredible videos that show the process of creating the Guardian. You can also see that this isn’t the first time she’s built something that makes your jaw hit the floor when you see it.

How? Just… HOW?!

You can check out all of Allison Chase’s work right over here at her Linktree, which includes her website, Instagram, TikTok, and a couple of tutorials of how she made costumes like the frozen T1000 from Terminator 2 and the Power Loader from Aliens.

(Featured image: Nintendo/Allison Chase)

