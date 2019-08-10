Things We Saw Today: Amanda Seyfried Was Almost Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Zoe Saldana as badass intergalactic assassin Gamora. The actress truly embodies the role of the Guardians of the Galaxy warrior, quickly making herself a fan favorite in the MCU. But apparently before she signed onto the role, producers were courting Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried.

In a recent interview, Seyfried said “I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since. And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

While Seyfried doesn’t explicitly say she was up for Gamora’s role, the green comment is a dead giveaway. And while Seyfried is a good actress (her role in Mean Girls is iconic), she just doesn’t seem like the right fit for Gamora. Although if they ever do an Avengers musical, she’d kill it.

The MCU does many things well (action sequences, humor, interconnected storylines) but one area where they really excel is casting. From the moment they took a gamble on Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Marvel has found exactly the right actors for all of their Avengers. By now we all know about the famous Marvel almosts, like John Krasinski almost being cast as Captain America or Emily Blunt almost portraying Black Widow. But it’s always interesting to wonder what might have been.

(via io9, image: Marvel/Universal Pictures)

Ernie Colón, the comic book artist, writer and editor best known for Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, has passed away at 88. (via Blastr)

There’s much more to come on Fear the Walking Dead if you can’t get enough zombie drama. (via Collider)

Season 2 of Amazon’s The Boys has started filming, and showrunner Eric Kripke shares the first image from the shoot. (via CBR)

A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks. If you haven't seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on @PrimeVideo @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #SPN #SPNFamily #Timeless pic.twitter.com/3z29mVBfNl — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 10, 2019 These Chucky fan films give a backstory to the Tiffany and Chucky romance. (via io9)

Harry Potter memes? Don’t mind if we do! (via Daily Dot)

Happiest of birthdays to this old AF cat! This cat celebrating his 20th birthday pic.twitter.com/xd1QRyUt1i — 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 9, 2019

How are you spending this Saturday, Mary Suevians?

