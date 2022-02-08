Amanda Seyfried will be portraying Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced and soon to be sentenced owner of tech company Theranos. Holmes claimed to be developing technology that would allow people to get blood tested for medical purposes using only one drop of blood. It ended with everything coming down in one of the biggest cases of fraud.

Seyfried was always a really amazing choice for the role, and watching her slowly put on the voice was great, especially as it combines with her eyes getting larger and larger.

It does feel a little suspect that it makes Holmes seem like some genius fallen before her time, but we will have to see what the final product looks like.

The Dropout premieres on Hulu on March 3.

(image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg’s comments on race are still being processed by academics. (via Yahoo)

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz became the sixth married couple to be nominated in acting categories in the same year at the Oscars. (via CNN)

Presenting GQ’s March cover: The metamorphosis of Robert Pattinson https://t.co/qiXlQ9tJ9m pic.twitter.com/I3iOaOAprM — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 8, 2022

Hayao Miyazaki breaks down how he was convinced to turn his IP into a theme park. (via Comicbook)

Encanto has gained three nominations at the Oscars—looks like it is Lin Manuel-Miranda’s year for that EGOT. (via THR)

A beautiful tribute to André Leon Talley by Kimora Lee Simmons, as a digital cover for EBONY…



We love to see it: https://t.co/cZeBSGwtkd pic.twitter.com/2pSQQdXPOq — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) February 8, 2022

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]