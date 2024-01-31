Calling All Warrior Cats! Here Are All the ‘Warriors’ Books in Order

Do you ever wonder what your cat does when you’re not at home? Does he download games like the cat-centric Stray on Steam? Does he sit at home fussing over the rankings of the straightest to gayest cats from Cats? Or does he rummage his way through your bookshelves, leafing through the adventures of the Warrior Cats?

Recommended Videos

Does your cat dream of the great cat Clans that live in the forests? Their adventures? Their complex political strife? The communion with the ghostly spirits of cats that came before? Of course not. He goes outside (or roams around inside) and actually DOES all of those things. Because we all know that cats can’t read.

But thanks to the efforts of author Erin Hunter (a collective pseudonym for Kate Cary, Cherith Baldry, and other writers), people can and do read about all those things in the Warriors book series—also known as Warrior Cats for obvious reasons. These are the fantasy tales of the great feral cat Clans of the forests. Tales of intrigue, strife, and deep feline spirituality. And probably a few hairballs. And a nice box to jump in here and there. And of course, the struggles of their nine-to-five jobs making biscuits. It’s a hard life for cats.

And here are their stories …

Warriors: The Prophecies Begin

Book 1: Into the Wild (2003)

Book 2: Fire and Ice (2003)

Book 3: Forest of Secrets (2003)

Book 4: Rising Storm (2004)

Book 5: A Dangerous Path (2004)

Book 6: The Darkest Hour (2004)

Warriors: The New Prophecy

Book 1: Midnight (2005)

Book 2: Moonrise (2005)

Book 3: Dawn (2005)

Book 4: Starlight (2006)

Book 5: Twilight (2006)

Book 6: Sunset (2006)

Warriors: Power of Three

Book 1: The Sight (2003)

Book 2: Dark River (2007)

Book 3: Outcast (2008)

Book 4: Eclipse (2008)

Book 5: Long Shadows (2008)

Book 6: Sunrise (2009)

All the Warriors: Omen of the Stars books in order:

Book 1: The Fourth Apprentice (2009)

Book 2: Fading Echoes (2010)

Book 3: Night Whispers (2010)

Book 4: Sign of the Moon (2011)

Book 5: The Forgotten Warrior (2011)

Book 6: The Last Hope (2012)

Warriors: Dawn of the Clans books in order:

Book 1: The Sun Trail (2016)

Book 2: Thunder Rising (2016)

Book 3: The First Battle (2016)

Book 4: The Blazing Star (2015)

Book 5: A Forest Divided (2015)

Book 6: Path of Stars (2015)

Warriors: A Vision of Shadows books in order:

Book 1: The Apprentice’s Quest (2016)

Book 2: Thunder and Shadow (2016)

Book 3: Shattered Sky (2017)

Book 4: Darkest Night (2017)

Book 5: River of Fire (2018)

Book 6: The Raging Storm (2018)

Warriors: The Broken Code books in order:

Book 1: Lost Stars (2019)

Book 2: The Silent Thaw (2019)

Book 3: Veil of Shadows (2020)

Book 4: Darkness Within (2020)

Book 5: The Place of No Stars (2021)

Book 6: A Light in the Mist (2021)

Warriors Super Edition books in order:

Book 1: Firestar’s Quest (2008)

Book 2: Bluestar’s Prophecy (2009)

Book 3: SkyClan’s Destiny (2010)

Book 4: Crookedstar’s Promise (2011)

Book 5: Yellowfang’s Secret (2012)

Book 6: Tallstar’s Revenge (2013)

Book 7: Bramblestar’s Storm (2014)

Book 8: Moth Flight’s Vision (2015)

Book 9: Hawkwing’s Journey (2016)

Book 10: Tigerheart’s Shadow (2017)

Book 11: Crowfeather’s Trial (2018)

Book 12: Squirrelflight’s Hope (2019)

Book 13: Graystripe’s Vow (2020)

Book 14: Leopardstar’s Honor (2021)

Book 15: Onestar’s Confession (2022)

(featured image: Seregraff/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]