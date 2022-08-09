DC has numerous TV and film projects on the horizon, overseen by Warner Bros. In addition to the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) films and shows, we also have the beginnings of Matt Reeves’ Batverse, as well as an array of standalone projects such as Joker. Many of these projects are confirmed, though a large number are still stuck in the developmental phase. Meanwhile, fans have taken a renewed interest in DC’s future, as things are getting a little shaken up at Warner Bros. since their merge with Discovery.

Fans became aware of the changes when Warner Bros. Discovery, shockingly, canceled the upcoming DCEU film, Batgirl, despite the film already being in post-production and boasting a budget of $90 million. Shortly after the cancellation, they announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ would be replaced by one merged platform come summer of 2023. With many of DC’s TV shows slated for HBO Max release, their future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, despite canceling Batgirl for…reasons, Warner Bros. is still seemingly continuing with The Flash‘s release next year, despite Ezra Miller’s growing lists of accusers, and the fact that they’re basically on the run from authorities right now.

Needless to say, things are getting a bit messy in the DC department under Warner Bros. Hence, it’s time to take a step back and see what DC projects, both TV and film, are still confirmed to be releasing in 2022 and beyond. We’ll also take a look at the shows and films that are reportedly still in development and could become a reality in the future. Here’s every upcoming DC film and TV series.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

Black Adam is set to be the next DCEU film to release, with a premiere date of October 21, 2022. The film is a spin-off of the 2019 film, Shazam!, and serves as an origin story for Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). Black Adam follows the titular anti-hero after his 5,000-year imprisonment ends. Armed with the power of the gods, he returns to Earth—ready to serve his form of justice to the world.

Gotham Knights (December 1, 2022)

Gotham Knights is a DC TV series, set to premiere on The CW on December 1, 2022. The show follows a dark period in Gotham in which Batman has died and the murder suspect is his own adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan). Hayes, however, has been framed for the crime and seeks the aid of his friends Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) to clear his name. They soon discover, though, that there is something much more nefarious going on in Gotham than Hayes’ framing. With Batman gone, it remains up to this band of fugitives to become the new saviors of Gotham.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on December 21, 2022, serving as the sequel to the 2019 film, Shazam! The film will see the return of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings, who can transform into adult superheroes due to the powers of the wizard Shazam. This time, the siblings are taking on the daughters of Atlas—Anthea (Rachel Zegler), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Hespera (Helen Mirren).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on March 17, 2023, and is the sequel to the 2018 film, Aquaman. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera. Despite rumors that Heard was recast following her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp, she is still currently signed on to star in the film. Additionally, Ben Affleck recently surprised fans with the announcement that he will be reprising his role as Batman for the film, as well. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the film will center around an alliance Aquaman forms to save Atlantis.

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

As of now, The Flash is still set to release on June 23, 2023, despite the numerous allegations against the film’s lead star, Ezra Miller. The film will follow Barry Allen (Miller) as he travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother and faces unforeseen consequences. In addition to Miller, Affleck and Michael Keaton will both be appearing in the film as different versions of Batman. Meanwhile, viewers have been calling for the Flash to be recast since serious allegations of harassment and child grooming arose against Miller. Strangely, Warner Bros. Discovery still seems steadfast in its plans to move forward with The Flash‘s release in 2023.

Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

Xolo Maridueña will make his DC debut in Blue Beetle, which is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023. Maridueña, best known for starring in Cobra Kai, will be the first Latino superhero to lead his own DC film. The film will follow teenager Jaime Reyes (Maridueña) after he gains superpowers from a scarab that binds to his spine and gives him a suit of alien armor.

The Penguin (2023)

Before the shake-up at HBO Max, The Penguin series was officially order to series by the platform. The Penguin is set to be a spin-off series of The Batman, following Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Filming on the series is expected to begin soon, and we are anticipating a 2023 release date. While things are uncertain at HBO Max, there’s been no indication that The Penguin‘s plans are changing.

Joker 2: Folie À Deux (October 4, 2024)

Joke 2: Folie À Deux, the sequel to the 2019 film, Joker, was recently confirmed to be in development and given a release date of October 4, 2024. Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role as Joker and Lady Gaga has joined the film alongside him. While we anticipate she is starring as Harley Quinn, her role has not been officially disclosed. Few details about the plot have been released, aside from the fact that it will be a musical. Additionally, the subtitle, Folie À Deux, refers to a shared delusion between two people, which, again, seems to reference the Joker and his companion, Quinn.

The Batman 2 (TBD)

After The Batman premiered on March 4th, 2022, to positive reviews, a sequel was quickly confirmed to be in development. Not much is known about The Batman 2, other than that Matt Reeves will be returning to direct and Robert Pattinson will return as the titular hero. With the film still being in very early development, it likely won’t be expected until 2024 or 2025.

Wonder Woman 3 (TBD)

Wonder Woman 3 is another film that is currently in development. Shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins confirmed they would be returning for another film to round out the trilogy. Gadot indicated earlier this year that the script is being worked on. Based on the post-credit scene of Wonder Woman 1984, it is believed Lynda Carter will be appearing in the film as Asteria.

Dead Boy Detectives (TBD)

Dead Boy Detectives, set to be a spin-off series of Doom Patrol, has officially been ordered to series by HBO Max. Things are coming together nicely with Lee Toland Krieger set to direct and George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri set to star as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, respectively. The horror series follows two dead British teens who remain on Earth as ghostly detectives investigating supernatural occurrences. With Dead Boy Detectives ordered to series, a potential 2023 release date looks hopeful.

Arkham Asylum (TBD)

A second spin-off series of The Batman, Arkham Asylum, is reportedly in development. The show has already been workshopped quite a bit, initially starting out as a Gotham PD series, but later morphing into a series centered on the infamous Arkham Asylum. It is intended to be another HBO Max series, but no further details are available.

Zatanna (TBD)

A Zatanna film was reported to be in development by Warner Bros. in 2021. The film is slated to be an installment in the DCEU. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell was tapped to write the script. Other than Fennell’s hiring, no other updates have been given about the film. However, with Batgirl being canceled, the DCEU is desperately in need of some female-led films, which means our fingers are crossed for this film on the magician Zatanna.

Hourman (TBD)

In 2021, it was revealed that an Hourman film was also in development at Warner Bros. Gavin James and Neil Widener were tapped to write the film and Chernin Entertainment was slated to be producing alongside Warner Bros. In the comics, Hourman is a hero who is granted superpowers for only the span of an hour at a time. No other developments have been announced since 2021 regarding the Hourman film.

Static Shock (TBD)

A live-action Static Shock film was revealed to be in development last year, as a joint project between Warner Bros. and Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society. Later, it was announced that Jordan had joined the production team and Randy McKinnon was tapped to write the film. In the comics, Static Shock is a teenager named Virgil Ovid Hawkins, who gains electromagnetic powers and sets off to fight crime.

Aqualad (TBD)

Earlier this year, it was reported that an Aqualad series was in development for HBO Max. The series is reportedly based on the graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean, and is to be produced by Charlize Theron. The story follows Jake Hyde, a gay teenager who is navigating grief after his father’s death and struggling to understand the powers he has from the ocean. It is unclear if this series will be connected at all to the DCEU’s Aquaman or not.

Green Lantern Corps (TBD)

A Green Lantern Corps series was reported to be in development at HBO Max back in 2019. Over the years, the show has been slowly coming together. Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti were both attached to the project as writers. Meanwhile, Finn Wittrock was cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, while Jeremy Irvine was cast as the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott. The series is anticipated to begin filming later this year.

